Bees Announce Staff, Melhuse Returns for Second Season

BURLINGTON-IA- The Burlington Bees, Class-A Affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim, have announced their coaching staff for the 2017 season, featuring the return of Manager, Adam Melhuse.

Adam Melhuse returns for his second season as the Bees' manager. Melhuse, 44, guided the Bees to a 68-72 record in his first season as a manager in 2016. Melhuse joined the Angels' organization after spending time as an advanced scout for the Chicago Cubs. The Santa Clara, California native finished his playing career in 2013, after 17 seasons of professional baseball. Melhuse played eight seasons of Major League Baseball, spending time with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Colorado Rockies, Oakland A's, and Texas Rangers. The former catcher was drafted in the 13th round of the 1993 MLB First-Year Player Draft by the Toronto Blue Jays. The former UCLA Bruin hit .234 in his big league career with 24 home runs and 98 runs batted in.

Jairo Cuevas returns to the Burlington Bees' coaching staff for the 2017 season. Cuevas, 32, joined the Bees last season after spending the 2015 season as the AZL Angels' pitching coach. Cuevas played seven seasons in the minor leagues, five for the Atlanta Braves and one with the Kansas City Royals before finishing his career in the independent Frontier League in 2011. The Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic native reached Double-AA with the Mississippi Braves in 2008. Cuevas posted a career record of 27-43 with a 4.44 ERA and struck out 420 in 471.1 innings. Prior to joining the Angels' system, Cuevas spent one season as a pitching coach with the Dominican Summer League Pirates.

Hitting Coach Travis Adair joins the Bees after spending last season in the same capacity with the Angels' rookie affiliate, the Orem Owlz. Adair, 29, oversaw an Owlz team that hit .298, finishing second in the Pioneer League. Adair, 29, played six seasons of professional baseball, reaching Double-A with Baltimore and Texas. The Woodruff, South Carolina native was drafted in the 13th round of the 2008 MLB First-Year Player Draft by the Atlanta Braves out of Cleveland State Community College.

Also returning to the Bees' staff is athletic trainer Richard Gill and Strength and Conditioning Coach Adam Smith. Gill joined the Bees last season after spending the 2015 season with the Arizona League Angels and is a native of Staunton, Virginia. Smith joined the Angels organization last season after finishing his playing career at State University of New York Cortland.

The Burlington Bees open the 2017 season on Thursday, April 6th at 6:30 at Community Field against the Peoria Chiefs. For tickets, visit gobees.com or stop by the Bees' office. For more information, call 319-754-5705.

