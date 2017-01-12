Bees Announce 2017 Field Staff

SALT LAKE CITY - The Los Angeles Angels and Salt Lake Bees announced today that Keith Johnson will return for his sixth season as Bees manager. Johnson will be joined on staff by pitching coach Erik Bennett, hitting coach Lou Marson, trainer Brian Reinker and strength and conditioning coach Andrew Chappell.

"This is a talented and dedicated group of coaches and I'm happy to be coming back to Salt Lake to work alongside them," Johnson said. "We look forward to helping our players get better and take the next step in their careers."

In five previous seasons as Bees manager Johnson, the 2013 Pacific Coast League Manager of the Year, has compiled a 336-382 (.467) record, including a division title and trip to the PCL Finals in 2013. Johnson is entering his 26th season in professional baseball which includes a 12-year playing career and 14 seasons as a coach and manager in the Angels organization.

Bennett returns to Salt Lake for his 10th season as the pitching coach for the Bees. The former Major League reliever enjoyed a 10-year professional playing career which included stints with the Angels, Minnesota Twins and Salt Lake Buzz. Bennett acted as the Angels bullpen coach for the first half of the 2016 season, filling in for Scott Radinsky while he was away from the team.

Marson joins the staff for his first full year as hitting coach. The former Major League catcher spent two months with the Bees as a coach in 2016 and was behind the plate for a 10-year professional career which included stints with the Cleveland Indians and Philadelphia Phillies.

Reinker will serve as the Salt Lake trainer for the 10th consecutive season and is in his 15th year with the Angels organization. In 2015 Reinker was named the PCL Athletic Trainer of the Year by the Professional Baseball Athletic Trainers Society.

Chappell returns to Salt Lake for a second season as strength and conditioning coach. Prior to joining the Bees, Chappell spent the 2015 season with the Angels Double-A Affiliate in Arkansas and has also worked for Single-A Modesto in the Colorado Rockies organization.

Johnson and the Bees begin the 2017 season on Thursday, April 6 at Albuquerque with the home opener coming at Smith's Ballpark on Tuesday, April 11 against Sacramento. Season tickets, mini plans and group outings are available now by calling 801-325-BEES (2337).

