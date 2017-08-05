Beeker\\"s Shutout Start Spoiled by Cougars

News Release

CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA - A stellar outing from Clark Beeker was not enough Friday as the Kane County Cougars picked up a 2-0 10-inning victory against the Cedar Rapids Kernels in front of 4,627 fans at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Beeker tossed 8.2 shutout innings and extended his scoreless streak to 25.2 consecutive innings pitched. Cole Thompson's two-out single in the 10th pushed Kane County to a three-game sweep.

Beeker and Riley Smith matched zeroes over most of Friday's contest, and neither starter allowed a baserunner to reach third base. Beeker posted a game-high seven strikeouts and only allowed four hits but did not give up a walk or a run. Smith tossed seven shutout innings and retired the final seven batters that he faced.

Colton Davis stranded an inherited runner within a scoreless ninth that pushed the tilt to an extra inning. A pickoff error allowed Marcus Wilson to reach third base, but Davis struck out Adam Walton to end the top of the frame. Junior Garcia pitched a perfect bottom half of the inning to keep the game scoreless.

Kane County (21-20, 60-48) grabbed a 2-0 lead in the 10th after a critical single from Thompson. With two outs and runners in scoring position, Thompson singled to left field and drove in Yan Sanchez and Stephen Smith. The Cougars loaded the bases later in the inning but were unable to add to their advantage.

In the bottom of the 10th, the Kernels (18-23, 57-54) threatened but did not score. Ben Rortvedt drew a leadoff walk to snap a string of 13 consecutive outs. After a strikeout from Garcia, Cal Becker came in and uncorked a wild pitch that put Rortvedt at second base. Hank Morrison flied out to the center-field wall, and Jordan Gore followed with a single to right field. Smith threw out Rortvedt at home plate on the play and secured Kane County's 2-0 shutout.

Garcia (2-0) recorded 2.1 scoreless innings and a team-high five strikeouts. Davis (4-3) conceded two runs in a losing decision. Becker was credited with the first save of his professional career.

