Become a Kernels Host Family

January 10, 2017 - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release





Cedar Rapids, IA - Imagine being able to tell your friends that you once lived with a major league baseball player. You may just get to do that if you choose to host a member of the Kernels during the 2017 season.

The Cedar Rapids Kernels Host Family Program is currently looking for anyone interested in housing a member of the Kernels for the 2017 season. Hosting a minor league player can be a very rewarding experience for both parties. Often times these living arrangements generate lifetime friendships. In instances involving foreign players it is also a wonderful opportunity to learn about their culture as well as sharing yours with them.

This is a voluntary program and host families receive no monetary compensation from the Kernels. However, host families do receive several benefits including invitations to team picnics, cookouts and two tickets to each home Kernels game. Although not requirements to become a host family, the following items are preferable; ability for the family to provide a hosted player with available transportation, bi-lingual in Spanish, ability to host 2 players and separate living area/bathrooms for the players.

Members of the Kernels arrive in Cedar Rapids in early April and most remain with the team through mid-September.

Anyone interested in learning more about the Kernels Host Family Program should contact Scott Wilson (scott@kernels.com) at (319) 896-7612.

