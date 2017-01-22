Beck's Big Night Powers Condors Past Stockton, 6-3

January 22, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





Beck's big night powers Condors past Stockton, 6-3

Gustavsson earns a win in his debut; LaLeggia with two goals

STOCKTON, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (15-15-4-1) scored five unanswered to erase a 3-1 first intermission deficit in a 6-3 win over the Stockton Heat (19-13-3-1) on Saturday night at Stockton Arena. RW Taylor Beck had three points with two goals and an assist in the win.

FIRST PERIOD

CONDORS GOAL: RW Taylor Beck (10th) on the power play from the right-wing circle; Assists: Reinhart, Fayne; Time of goal: 7:27; BAK leads, 1-0HEAT GOAL: C Linden Vey (9th) from the left-wing half wall. Assists: Devane, Frattin; Time of goal: 15:47; Game tied, 1-1HEAT GOAL: LW Ryan Lomberg (6th) from the left-wing circle; Assist: Bollig; Time of goal: 16:06; STK leads, 2-1HEAT GOAL: C Mike Angelidis (5th) off a rebound; Assists: Carroll, Aulie; Time of goal: 19:23; STK leads, 3-1SHOTS: BAK - 7 | STK - 6

SECOND PERIOD CONDORS GOAL: LW Joey LaLeggia (7th) on the power play off a carom; Assist: Oesterle; Time of goal: 9:26; STK leads, 3-2SHOTS: BAK - 16 | STK - 10

THIRD PERIOD CONDORS GOAL: D Griffin Reinhart (3rd) on a point shot that deflected off a d-man; Assists: Fayne, Beck; Time of goal: 2:16; Game tied, 3-3CONDORS GOAL: LW Scott Allen (5th) on a rebound; Assists: Oesterle, Sallinen; Time of goal: 4:58; BAK leads, 4-3CONDORS GOAL: Beck (11th) from the left-wing circle; Unassisted; Time of goal: 14:27; BAK leads, 5-3CONDORS GOAL: Empty-net goal for LaLeggia (8th) from Currie.SHOTS: BAK - 11| STK - 5

GAME NOTES

THREE STARS: 1. Beck (BAK) 2. Frattin (STK) 3. Reinhart (BAK)SHOTS: BAK - 34 | STK - 21POWER PLAYS: BAK - 2/4 | STK - 0/4GOALTENDERS: BAK - Gustavsson (1-0-0; 21/18) | STK - Gillies (11-8-3; 34/29)Bakersfield is 7/17 (41.2%) on the power play over six gamesRW Taylor Beck has 23 points (5g-18a) in his last 13 games and is third in the AHL in scoring Scratches: Tam, Simpson, Betker, Moroz, ChristofferAttendance: 8,502

