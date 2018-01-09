Beaudin, St-Amant Reassigned to Colorado

News Release

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, announced today that forwards J.C. Beaudin and Shawn St-Amant have been reassigned to the Eagles by the team's AHL affiliate, the San Antonio Rampage. Beaudin has notched six goals and 10 assists in 16 games with the Eagles, while St-Amant has generated two goals and two assists in eight games with Colorado this season.

During their time with the Rampage, Beaudin has posted a goal and two assists in 13 contests, while St-Amant has collected one goal in 10 appearances.

The Eagles return home to face the Rapid City Rush on Wednesday, January 10th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center.

