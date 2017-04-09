Beatty, Hasler Pitch Well in Narrow Loss On Sunday

News Release

BUIES CREEK, N.C. - Max Beatty and Drew Hasler turned in strong efforts on the mound for the Dash on Sunday afternoon, but Winston-Salem fell 2-0 to Buies Creek at Jim Perry Stadium.

Beatty (0-1), who allowed just four hits and two runs across six innings of work, was especially strong in the middle innings, at one point setting down seven in a row from the second to the fourth inning.

However, Winston-Salem managed just seven base runners in the contest, with just one of those reaching scoring position. Louis Silverio was the lone runner in scoring position for the Dash (0-4) as he swiped second base after a one-out knock to right-center field that broke up Buies Creek's no-hit bid in the fifth. The Dash failed to send more than five men to the plate in any inning during the series finale.

Zack Collins was the only Winston-Salem runner to reach base multiple times in the game, working four- and five-pitch walks in the second and fifth innings, respectively. The first-round pick also earned his third free pass of the afternoon in the ninth. Collins reached base in 10 of his 17 plate appearances during the series (.588 OBP). The 22-year-old went 4-for-11 in the series with two doubles and three runs scored.

19-year-old Buies Creek (4-0) phenom Franklin Perez (1-0) was the main reason the Dash struggled to muster much offensively in Sunday's matinee. The Astros' sixth-best prospect according to MLB Pipeline, Perez hurled 5.1 sterling innings, surrendering just one hit and three walks on five strikeouts.

Ryan Birk sparked the offense for Buies Creek in the bottom of the second as he thumped a solo shot to right field to lead off the frame. Dexture McCall scored the only other run in the game in the home half of the fourth after reaching on a double that one-hopped the right-field wall. The designated hitter benefitted from two wild pitches to eventually come around.

Jake Fincher prevented further damage for the Dash by making a sprawling catch in center field to take away a base hit from Pat Porter and keep Christian Correa from a potential scoring opportunity.

Winston-Salem tried to get things going again in the top of the sixth, but Fincher was thrown out at second after he coaxed a walk, and Alex Call was tagged out at second trying to stretch out a double.

Ralph Garza was lights out in relief of Perez, going 3.2 innings in his second appearance of the season to earn the save. The former Oklahoma Sooner permitted just two hits and one walk while setting down three over 44 pitches.

Behind Beatty, Hasler spun two perfect innings while using just 14 pitches in his 2017 debut.

The Dash were just 5-for-34 on the series with runners in scoring position after placing third in the league in 2016 with a .263 stroke. Winston stranded 28 threatening runners across the four-game set.

After starting their campaign at 0-4 for the first time in 13 seasons, Winston-Salem heads to Kinston for the first time since July of 2011, where they will face the Down East Wood Ducks in a three-game set that begins Monday at 7 p.m. Right-hander Aron McRee takes the ball in the opener on Monday evening for his High-A debut, while southpaw Brett Martin will counter for the 3-1 Wood Ducks.

Winston-Salem will return to BB&T Ballpark following the three-game series in Kinston for a seven-game homestand that starts Thursday and features a different promotion every night.


