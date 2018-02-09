Beast Work Hard But Wings Take It 4-2

February 9, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Brampton Beast News Release





BRAMPTON, ONTARIO - Jordan Henry made his return to the lineup but the Kalamazoo Wings would defeat the Brampton Beast by a score of 4-2.

On a snowy night in Brampton the Beast welcomed the Kalamazoo Wings to the Powerade Centre for Pucks and Paws night.

The Wings got off to a hot start and scored a goal on Beast starter Andrew D'Agostini at 3:35. Anton Cederholm got the puck in the slot and out-waited D'Agostini before finding twine.

Kalamazoo would score again later in the period. Aaron Irving would fire a wrist shot through traffic that would elude D'Agostini and give the Wings a 2-0 lead at 13:32.

Despite a late push in the period from Brampton, the Beast would head into the first intermission down 2-0 and trailing in shots by a count of 11-10.

Needing a spark in the second, the Beast turned to Luc Blain. Paul Cianfrini worked the puck out of the corner and Blain was able to scoop it up. He picked his corner and roofed it over Wings goaltender Michael Garteig at 6:10.

That goal got Brampton on the board, but just as fast the Wings responded. Cederholm was able to find the back of the net at 8:11 to restore the Kalamazoo two-goal lead.

With less than a minutes in the second, Brandon Marino sent Stefan Fournier in on a partial breakaway. The power forward pushed past the Wings defenseman and was able to deke and roof a slick backhand to cut the lead to just one at 19:32.

Brampton would head to the locker room down 3-2 but ahead in shots by a score of 21-16.

The only goal of the third period was scored off the stick of a Wings player. Eric Kattelus found twine at 6:33 to give Kalamazoo a 4-2 lead.

Brampton would mount a furious comeback in the dying minutes of the third, but Garteig was able to make some fantastic saves to keep Kalamazoo ahead.

Brampton would drop the game 4-2 despite leading in shots by a 31-24 count. D'Agostini would be tagged with the loss and would make 20 saves on the night.

Notes: Molson Three Stars 3) Blain (BRA) 2) Fournier (BRA) 1) Cederholm (KAL) Both teams were perfect on the penalty kill, going four-for-four. Brampton will head right to Worcester for a date with the Railers on Saturday night. Puck drops at 7:05 PM

For more information or general media inquiries on the Brampton Beast please contact Chris Ballard, Public Relations Coordinator at (905) 564-1684 or cballard@bramptonbeast.com. The Brampton Beast will be bringing their exciting brand of ECHL hockey back to the Powerade Centre next season. Don't miss a minute of the action! 2017-18 Memberships are now available, join the club!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from February 9, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.