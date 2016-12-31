Beast Winning Streak Extends to Five Games with Big Win Over Walleye

December 31, 2016 - ECHL (ECHL) - Brampton Beast News Release





BRAMPTON, ONTARIO -Willie Corrin's goal with 2:07 remaining in the third period made the difference as the Brampton Beast commenced their post-Christmas schedule with a 2-1 road win over the league-leading Tolledo Walleye on Friday night.

The rearguard's marker was an insurance tally at first as it made the score 2-0, but it turned into the game-winner as the Walleye's Jacob MacDonald spoiled Beast goaltender Andrew D'Agostini's shutout bid with 26 seconds left on the clock.

D'Agostini made 21 saves to improve his personal winning streak to three games. After only facing 10 shots through 40 minutes of action, the 23-year-old stood tall for the Beast in the final stanza by turning aside 11 of 12 Walleye attempts.

Lucas Venuto scored the other goal - his first ECHL marker - to help lead the Beast (18-8-1-2) their second five-winning streak of the season.

The first period of this game did not follow the expected script of a matchup between two of the highest scoring teams in the league. Both teams decided to play played cautiously and opportunistically in the attacking zone instead of being ultra-aggressive on the forecheck.

Brampton found a way to break through the stalemate late in the frame. Chris Auger sifted a pass from the high slot to Venuto in front of the net, and the rookie proceeded to elevate the puck over the back of a sliding Jake Paterson in the Walleye net at 17:17.

The Beast outshot the Walleye 8-5 in the period.

Scoring opportunities were hard to come by in the second period as both teams combined for only 11 shots. Brampton held a 6-5 advantage.

Toledo was given multiple power-play chances in the third period, but they were not able to solve D'Agostini, who made multiple acrobatic saves to keep the high-flying Walleye off the board.

Corrin confirmed a Beast win with a beautiful goal. He faked out the Walleye defense with a fake shot from the left faceoff circle, and then he cut in front of the net and beat Paterson with a backhand deke.

With an extra Toledo attacker on the ice, MacDonald responded to the Late Beast goal by beating D'Agostini with a seeing-eye wrist shot from the point.

Because of this win, the Beast is 11-2 in December. They can earn their 12th triumph of the month on New Year's Eve as they take on the Kalamazoo Wings starting at 3:05 p.m.

If Brampton wins, they will set a new franchise record for most consecutive victories in a season.

Notes: The Beast were 0-for-4 on the man advantage and a perfect 4-for-4 on the PK. The Beast are now 9-0-0-0 in games where they lead after the first period. Defenseman Christian Weidauer was recalled to the Beast before the game. He attended training camp with the team in October, and he appeared in 22 games with the club during the 2015-16 season. Three Stars: 3). Chris Auger, 2). Andrew D'Agostini, 1). Lucas Venuto

