Beast Turn in Defensive Gem But Drop Shootout to K-Wings

January 27, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Brampton Beast
News Release
KALAMAZOO, MICHIGAN - Brampton Beast goaltender Zach Fucale turned in what could be considered his best performance in a Beast uniform as he made 37 saves, including several highlight-reel stops, but Tanner Sorenson was the only skater to find the back of the net in the shootout as the Kalamazoo Wings topped the Beast 2-1 at Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo on Friday night.
Connor Crisp scored in regulation time for the Beast, who have now collected points in back-to-back games for the first time since January 13.
The Beast came out flying to start the opening period and were quickly rewarded for their efforts. Crisp was in the right place at the right time to bang in a quick rebound in front of K-Wings netminder Joel Martin, giving Crisp his sixth goal of the season, with David Pacan and Brandon Marino earning the helpers at 2:23.
The Beast were outshooting the Wings heavily to start the contest but the relentless home team were able to tie the game just over two minutes later. Justin Taylor located a loose puck behind the goal line and banked one in off Fucale, giving Taylor his 20th of the season at 4:20.
The K-Wings picked up momentum throughout the remainder of the first period but Fucale made several incredible saves to keep the game tied at 1-1.
Dajon Mingo had a great opportunity to give the K-Wings the lead in the latter half of the period, as he was awarded a penalty shot, but Fucale threw out his arm to rob Mingo of a sure goal, keeping the game tied heading into the first intermission. The Beast outshot the Wings 15-11in the first period.
The score remained 1-1 through the end of the second period as both goaltenders settled down and made some brilliant saves. Fucale was the busier of the two netminders in the middle stanza but he stopped all 16 shots he faced.
The trend of hot goaltending continued into the third period. The K-Wings outshot the Beast by a slim 10-9 margin but both Martin and Fucale remained perfect, forcing the game into overtime.
The Beast and the Wings traded chances in the extra period and each recorded a shot on goal, but neither goaltender would let one in, bringing the game to a shootout.
David Ling, David Pacan and David Vallorani were all denied by Martin, while Sorenson was the only Kalamazoo skater to beat Fucale, giving the K-Wings the victory.
Notes: The Beast finished the game 1-for-1 on the penalty kill and 0-for-1 with the man advantage. Defenseman Mackenzie Braid made his Beast debut and recorded one shot on goal. The Beast return to action tomorrow night as they head to Wheeling for a big divisional tilt against the Nailers.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board
ECHL Stories from January 27, 2017
- GAME REPORT: Utah Doubles up Tulsa 4-2 - Tulsa Oilers
- Mavericks Blow Past Cyclones - Missouri Mavericks
- Hildebrand's Club-Record Fourth Shutout Leads - Indy Fuel
- Rush Blanked on 45 Shots - Rapid City Rush
- Admirals Shock Manchester with Another Third Period Comeback - Norfolk Admirals
- THUNDER FALL 5-1 TO READING - Adirondack Thunder
- Game Recap: Goalie Duel in Kalamazoo Goes Way of Wings in Shootout - Kalamazoo Wings
- Five Is the Magic Number in Win over Mallards - Wheeling Nailers
- Beast Turn in Defensive Gem But Drop Shootout to K-Wings - Brampton Beast
- Release; Royals Take Rubber Game in Adirondack, 5-1 - Reading Royals
- GAME RECAP: Greenville Tops Atlanta with 8-3 Win - Atlanta Gladiators
- Last Minute Florida Goal Sinks Rays - South Carolina Stingrays
- Nailers Surge Past Mallards 5-2 - Quad City Mallards
- Monarchs Stunned in Shootout by Admirals, 6-5 - Manchester Monarchs
- Berry's Goal in the Final Seconds Lifts'Blades to 5-4 Win - Florida Everblades
- ECHL Transactions - January 27 - ECHL
- Reading Royals (ECHL) Transaction: Sundher (F) Recalled by Lehigh - Reading Royals
- Mavericks Announce $2 Beer Tuesday Promotion - Missouri Mavericks
- First Responders Appreciation Night Set for February 4 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Transaction: Sam Brittain Assigned to Monarchs - Manchester Monarchs
- CYCLONES GAME NOTES: vs. Missouri - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Game Day Storylines- at Alaska - Idaho Steelheads
- 'Blades Receive MacAulay; Announce Additional Roster Moves - Florida Everblades
- Mavericks Game Preview - January 27 vs. Cincinnati - Missouri Mavericks
- Jackals Beef up Lineup Before Weekend Three-In-Three - Elmira Jackals
- Nailers vs. Mallards Game Day Snap Shot, January 27 - Wheeling Nailers
- Wichita Continues Road Trip at Colorado - Wichita Thunder
- Jackals Conclude Series with Komets - Elmira Jackals
- Mallards Game Day - Quad City Mallards
- Philadelphia Flyers Alumni to Take on Pittsburgh Penguins Alumni - Reading Royals
- Monarchs Game Day Capsule 1.27 - Manchester Monarchs
- Gameday - Adirondack (19-12-4-3) Vs. Reading (22-14-1-2) - Adirondack Thunder
- The Royal Road Ahead: Reading Royals at Adirondack Thunder - Reading Royals
- Pink Takes over the Rink - Sat Feb 4 - Tulsa Oilers