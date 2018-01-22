Beast Silence Royals with Three in the Second, 5-2

January 22, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals
News Release
Reading, PA - Frank Hora scored his first professional goal, but the Brampton Beast registered three goals in the second period and veered past the Reading Royals, 5-2, Sunday at Santander Arena. Mark Bennett (1g, 1a) also recorded his first Royals goal to cut the Beast edge to two with 5:34 remaining in the game.
Hora has played in 35 games and is best among active Royals players with a plus-11 rating.
Willie Corrin scored a pair of goals in the second, giving the Beast a 3-1 lead with 5:51 to go in the frame. His second goal was a tap-in strike at the left post. Brandon MacLean had the other goal in the second to give Brampton the edge for good, 2-1, at 7:25 of the second. Corrin (PPG) and MacLean scored Brampton's first two goals in a span of 1:07.
Reading had 16 shots in the third and beat Zach Fucale once (win, 35 saves). Brandon Marino scored an empty-net goal with 61 seconds to go to end the comeback attempt. Mark Dekanich allowed four goals on 38 shots.
Hora received a fortunate bounce for his first goal at 11:29 of the first. He shot it from the top of the right circle, it struck off of Fucale's midsection and defenseman Reggie Traccitto accidentally kicked the rebound into his own net. Matt Wilkins and Bennett assisted.
The Beast ripped a pair of quick goals to take the lead in the middle portions of the second. First, Corrin slapped one in from the left point on the power play at 6:18 of the frame. Next, MacLean nicked it past Dekanich a little more than a minute later. Corrin scored the game-winning goal at 14:09 of the second.
David Ling gave the Beast a 4-1 edge on an even-strength goal at 12:11 of the third.
Bennett gave the Royals life and made it a two-goal deficit three minutes later. He received a pass from Matt Willows off the face-off at the left circle and slammed a backhanded shot in.
The Royals were 0-for-4 on the power play. Brampton scored their first goal in the series on the man up (1-for-3).
About the Royals: The Royals have been owned by serial entrepreneur Jack Gulati since 2014 and are in their 17th ECHL season. Proudly affiliated with the NHL's Philadelphia Flyers and AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms, Reading plays in the Santander Arena, located in downtown Reading, PA at 700 Penn Street. The Royals won the Kelly Cup in 2013, have made the playoffs in eight straight seasons and are four-time division champions.
