Beast Score Two in Third Period But Drop Battle with Nailers

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA - Luc Olivier Blain and Scott Jacklin each lit the lamp for the Brampton Beast but the Wheeling Nailers were able to outlast the Beast 6-2 at WesBanco Arena on Saturday night.

For the second straight game, the Nailers struck first early in the first period. Riley Bourbonnais netted his fourth goal of the season on a shorthanded strike just 1:40 into the contest.

Hunter Fejes made it 2-0 for the hometown squad at 7:40 of the opening frame. The score remained the same heading into the first intermission, with the Beast owning a 13-10 edge on the shot clock.

The Nailers added another in the second period to extend their lead to 3-0 at the 11:05 mark of the second period thanks to a tally from Jaynen Rissling.

Bourbonnais scored his second of the night at 3:46 of the third period to push the Wheeling lead to 4-0.

The Beast finally broke the shutout of Nailers starter Will King at the 11:38 mark of the third period as Blain crashed the net and sent the puck trickling over the goal line for his third tally of the season with assists going to Nathan Todd and Reggie Traccitto.

Less than two minutes later, Fejes added his second of the game at 13:20. Reid Gardiner added a shorthanded empty-netter with four minutes to go in the third.

Scott Jacklin scored a nice goal from in tight in the final minute of play, but it was too little too late for Brampton.

Zach Fucale finished the game with 21 saves for Brampton while Will King collected the win with 37 saves.

NOTES: The Beast finished the game 1-for-5 on the man advantage and 3-for-5 on the penalty kill. The Beast will now take some time off over the holidays and will return to action on December 28 in Greenville against the Swamp Rabbits.

