Beast Score Plenty of Goals and Silence Thunder

BRAMPTON, ONTARIO - Vincent Dunn and David Vallorani scored twice each and Andrew D'Agostini made 32 saves as the Brampton Beast defeated the Adirondack Thunder 6-5. The Brampton Beast hosted the Adirondack Thunder in a North division battle on Sunday afternoon live from the Powerade Centre.

Brampton struck first off the stick of Vincent Dunn, who was recently assigned from the AHL's Belleville Senators. Mike Folkes worked the puck over to Alex Foster who sent it to Dunn in the slot. He made no mistake and ripped one past Thunder netminder Drew Fielding at 10:26.

Adirondack quickly evened things up with a goal from Evan Neugold at 13:14. The Beast didn't give up and were able to strike quickly with a pair of their own. The first was courtesy of Chris Leveille. A stick deflected the puck high into the air near the Thunder crease. Leveille tracked the disc the entire way down before batting it past Fielding at 14:37.

Not long after it was Vincent Dunn scoring another goal for the Beast. This time it was a point shot that found its way through a maze of bodies in front. That gave Brampton a 3-1 lead at 15:01. Adirondack closed the gap at 17:15 as the Beast turned the puck over to Andrew Radjenovic, who stepped into a one-timer and wired it past Andrew D'Agostini to make it 3-2 at 17:15.

Brampton would retire to their dressing room up 3-2 and leading in shots by a 15-12 count. Brampton needed some insurance in the second and they got it in the form of David Vallorani. The talented forward was given time in front and was able to slide a backhand around Fielding at 11:53.

A few minutes later, Vallorani struck again. Daniel Ciampini found Vallorani streaking in the slot. He sent the puck his way and Vallorani deftly redirected it for his second of the game at 13:54. Adirondack would get one back with Stephen Johnson shooting one past D'Agostini at 17:56 to cut into the Beast lead. Brampton would head to the locker room up 5-3 and leading in shots 27-22. The third period began and Adirondack once again cut into the Beast lead. This time it was a sharp angle shot from Brian Ward that beat D'Agostini short side at 2:57.

Brampton would restore their two-goal lead not long after with a goal from Brandon MacLean. Willie Corrin and Alex Foster would pick up their second assists of the game with the goal at 5:58. Adirondack would respond on the power play at 11:32. Paul Rodrigues would find the loose puck and slide the rebound past D'Agostini to cut the lead to just one for Brampton. Adirondack would mount a furious charge with a minute left but D'Agostini and the Beast would stand tall and take the win. D'Agostini would finish with 32 saves and record the win.

Molson Three Stars: 3) Ciampini (BRA) 2) Vallorani (BRA) 1) Dunn (BRA). Adirondack was one-for-four on the man advantage. The Beats failed to score on their only power play. Brampton will now embark on a three-game road swing this coming weekend and will play Adirondack and then Reading twice.

