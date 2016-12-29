Beast Reacquire 41-Year-Old Former NHLer and 22-Year Pro David Ling

December 29, 2016 - ECHL (ECHL) - Brampton Beast News Release





BRAMPTON, ONTARIO - The Brampton Beast, ECHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens, is pleased to announce today several signings ahead of the club's three-game weekend road trip that features showdowns against the Toledo Walleye, Kalamazoo Wings and Indy Fuel.

The club has signed former Beast David Ling to a Standard Player Contract.

Ling is set to return for his third tour of duty with the Beast. This skilled, impactful forward has notched an impressive 14 goals and 44 assists for 58 in 72 career games as a member of the Beast between the 2014-15 and 2015-16 ECHL seasons.

Ling will be only the third skater to suit up for the Beast in three different seasons, joining former Beast captain Cal Wild (2013-14 to 2015-16) and rugged defenseman Dalton Thrower (2014-15 to 2016-17) in this exclusive club.

In truth, the Beast is one of the many hockey teams that the 41-year-old Ling has positively impacted with his play in his over-two-decades career as a professional hockey forward.

Some of the highlights of Ling's impressive hockey resume include winning the Reid Tilson Trophy for Most Outstanding Ontario Hockey League Player while playing for the Kingston Frontenacs in 1993-94, appearing in 93 NHL games as a member of the Montreal Canadiens or the Columbus Blue Jackets and earning Player Of The Year Honours in the Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL) as a Nottingham Panther in 2012-13.

The Halifax, Nova Scotia native began the current hockey season playing for the Stoney Creek Generals of the Allan Cup Hockey (ACH) league. He has started his season on a strong note as he has notched two goals and four assists for six points in five games.

The Beast also announce that goaltender Brandon Billie has been signed to a contract and will serve as Andrew D'Agostini's backup starting Friday night against Toledo.

Billie, 23, has spent the majority of his 2016-17 hockey season to date playing for the Cornwall Nationals of the Federal Hockey League (FHL). He registered a 2-2 record, a 4.74 GAA and a 0.861 save percentage in his four starts for the Nationals.

Prior to his stint in the FHL, the Ottawa product played Division II and Division III hockey in Sweden. While he started games for five different clubs during his year overseas, he made his biggest mark with the Nittorps IK Division II club as he recorded a solid 2.73 GAA and a 0.909 save percentage.

Forward Taylor Carnevale has also been signed to a Standard Player Contract.

Carnevale, who hails from Mississauga, Ontario, is set to make his Beast debut after starting his year with the Coventry Blaze of the EIHL. He potted three assists in five games for the Blaze.

This will not be Carnevale's first stint with the club as he attended training camp with the Beast ahead of the 2016-17 season.

The 25-year-old playmaking forward brings championship experience to the Beast as he captured the 2015-16 DEL II title - awarded to the best Division II German hockey club - with the EC Kassel Huskies. Carnevale was a top offensive threat for the Huskies as he netted 14 goals and 30 assists for 44 points in 33 games.

The Beast end their holiday break on Friday, December 30 at 8:15 pm as they head to the Huntington Center to face the Toledo Walleye.

Download the Beast Mobile App for FREE to get the latest news straight to your phone!

The Brampton Beast will be bringing their exciting brand of ECHL hockey back to the Powerade Centre this fall. Don't miss a minute of the action! 2016-17 Memberships are now available, starting at $34.78 plus HST per month.

For more information or general media inquiries on the Brampton Beast, please contact Chris Ballard, Public Relations Coordinator at (905) 564-1684 or cballard@bramptonbeast.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from December 29, 2016

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.