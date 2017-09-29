Beast Get Donaghey from Senators

News Release

BRAMPTON, ONTARIO - The Brampton Beast, ECHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens, announce today that defenseman Cody Donaghey has been assigned to the Beast from the American Hockey League's Belleville Senators.

Donaghey, 21, hails from St. John's, Newfoundland and established himself as a strong two-way defensemen during his four-year junior career in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

Between the 2013-14 and 2016-17 seasons, the 6'1 190-pound righty appeared in 235 regular season QMJHL contests with six different clubs and scored 38 goals and added 99 assists for 137 points.

For more information or general media inquiries on the Brampton Beast please contact Chris Ballard, Public Relations Coordinator at (905) 564-1684 or cballard@bramptonbeast.com.


