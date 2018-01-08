Beast Fall to Royals in First Game of 2018

January 8, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Brampton Beast
News Release
READING, PENNSYLVANIA - Brampton Beast defenseman Willie Corrin lit the lamp in his return to the Beast lineup but the Reading Royals got stellar goaltending from John Muse to eke out a 3-2 victory at Santander Arena on Friday night.
Luc Olivier Blain also scored for Brampton while Andrew D'Agostini made the start between the pipes for the Beast and made 30 saves in his first appearance since December 16.
The Royals took their first lead of the game at 12:23 of the opening period as Derek Whitmore knocked in a loose puck in front of D'Agostini to open the scoring.
The Beast outshot the Royals 16-12 in the opening period, but couldn't crack Reading's starter Muse, who helped his team maintain the lead heading into the first intermission.
The Beast roared out of the gate to start the second period and didn't have to wait very long to find the equalizer. Chris Leveille sent a perfect pass onto the stick of Corrin who one-timed home his second of the season at 1:40.
The Royals would storm back quickly with a pair of goals later in the second period from Ryan Penny and Chris McCarthy to take a 3-1 lead into the final frame.
The Beast applied pressure for the entire frame and finally got another one by Muse to make it interesting. After David Vallorani was denied on a great chance in tight, Blain collected the rebound and used his reach to tuck in his fourth goal of the season at 14:23.
The Beast pulled D'Agostini in the final moments and hit the post in the dying seconds but the puck stayed out, giving the Royals the victory.
NOTES: The Beast were 1-for-2 on the penalty kill and did not have a power play opportunity. The Beast return to action tomorrow, Saturday, January 6 as they head to Glens Falls to face the Adirondack Thunder. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00PM.
For more information or general media inquiries on the Brampton Beast please contact Chris Ballard, Public Relations Coordinator at (905) 564-1684 or cballard@bramptonbeast.com. The Brampton Beast will be bringing their exciting brand of ECHL hockey back to the Powerade Centre next season.
- Railers Have the Right Stuff in 5-3 Win in Glens Falls - Worcester Railers HC
- Reading Heads into Holiday Break with 6-2 Loss to Monarchs - Reading Royals
