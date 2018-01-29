Beast Drop Third Straight Overtime Game

News Release

BRAMPTON, ONTARIO - Alex Foster scored a shot-handed goal but the Reading Royals prevailed in overtime and won the game 4-3 on Sunday afternoon.

The Reading Royals made their way north of the border today for a Sunday superhero smackdown against the Brampton Beast.

At the drop of the puck the Beast defended hard in their zone from the Royals who came out hot. A quick wrist shot from Reading forward Matt Wilkins stuns Beast goaltender Zach Fucale and just like that the score is 1-0 for the Royals 52 seconds into the frame.

The Beast kept the pressure up and were rewarded not long after. A pass from Daniel Ciampini to David Vallorani and found the stick of Scott Jacklin who put the puck in the back of the net. The Beast and Royals were all tied up at 2:48.

An early penalty from Vallorani gave Reading an edge but the Beast were able to hold them off before drawing a penalty of their own.

A pass from Alex Foster and Chris Leveille to Matt Petgrave and Brampton found themselves in the lead at the 14:08 mark of the first. Beast were up 2-1 going into the second.

The Beast came out into the second looking to push their lead to two but a goal from Royals forward Adam Schmidt ties it 2-2 8:28 into the period.

The Beast drew three penalties in the second as they looked to extend their lead, but after two periods the game is still tied at two apiece. Shots on net at the end of the period were 25-24 in favour of Brampton.

Things heated up as the third period got underway. The Beast start the period on a power play keeping pressure on the Royals in their zone. At 5:15 Petgrave is sent to the penalty box for delay of game but a sweet pass from Brandon MacLean to Alex Foster makes it a beautiful short-handed goal at 6:16. The Beast lead 3-2.

The Royals come back with a vengeance with a quick shot from James de Haas. The game is tied 3-3 at 12:29.

With the game knotted up 3-3 the Beast and Royals headed into overtime. For Brampton, it was the third straight game with extra time.

It was a tough fight in overtime but the Royals came out on top with a goal from James de Haas. The winner was his second of the game. Zach Fucale finished the game with 32 saves for Brampton.

Notes: Molson Three Stars 3) MacLean (BRA) 2) Foster (BRA) 1) de Haas (REA). Both teams finished the game perfect on the penalty kill through five opportunities. Brampton will head out on the road for the next three and will makes stops in Manchester and Worcester.

