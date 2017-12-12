Beast Drop Close Game to Cyclones

News Release

BRAMPTON, ONTARIO - The Brampton Beast got goals from Chris Leveille and Stefan Fournier and Zach Fucale made 29 saves in his 2017-18 Beast debut, but ultimately fell to the Cincinnati Cyclones by a score of 4-2.

Brampton welcomed Cincinnati to the Powerade Centre for a Friday evening tilt. The Cyclones got on the board first with a quick goal from Jesse Schultz at the 3:21 mark. The teams headed into the intermission with the Cyclones leading in shots by a 12-10 count. There wouldn't be any scoring until the third period, when both teams came alive. It was the Cyclones striking first off the stick of Justin Danforth at 1:12.

Brampton wasn't going quietly and got themselves on the board with a tally from Chris Leveille. The speedy forward was able to one-time a perfect pass from Alex Foster at the top of the dot that eluded Cyclones netminder Jonas Johansson. Leveille now has goals in three straight games. The Cyclones fought back and pressed the attack and were rewarded with a goal from Shawn O'Donnell at exactly nine minutes. That gave the Cyclones a 3-1 lead in the third.

Undeterred, Brampton fought back on the power play. Stefan Fournier parked himself in front of the net and was able to redirect a Foster bullet from the point to pull the Beast within one at 15:21. Foster had two assists in the contest and extended his point streak to six games. With goaltender Zach Fucale pulled in favour of an extra attacker, the Cyclones were able to loft the puck down the ice and found the open net to ice the game 4-2. Fucale made 29 saves in his first taste of ECHL action since last season.

Molson Three Stars: 3) Leveille (BRA) 2) Foster (BRA) 1) O'Donnell (CIN). The Cyclones failed to score a power play goal in three attempts. Brampton was one-for-three on the man advantage.

