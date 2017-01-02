Beast Complete Trade with Wichita for 2008 NHL First-Rounder

January 2, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Brampton Beast News Release





BRAMPTON, ONTARIO - The Brampton Beast, ECHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens, announce today that the club has completed a trade with the Wichita Thunder to acquire 2008 NHL first round pick Daultan Leveille in exchange for future considerations.

Leveille, 26, is a native of St. Catherine's, Ontario and enters the Beast lineup having suited up for 22 games between the Thunder and the Elmira Jackals. The 6'0" centre recorded a combined three goals and eight helpers for 11 points thus far in the 2016-17 ECHL campaign.

The speedy forward played four years of NCAA hockey with Michigan State University from 2008 to 2012, appearing in 131 games over four seasons. Considered a dynamic two-way player, Leveille showed great offensive skill in scoring 26 goals while adding 43 assists and 50 penalty minutes.

He made his professional debut in the 2012-13 season, appearing in 19 American Hockey League games with the Hamilton Bulldogs (2A), and another 31 ECHL games with the Wheeling Nailers and San Francisco Bulls.

The 2015-16 season was arguably the best one of Leveille's career. He would explode for a career-high 24 goals and add 20 assists for the Evansville IceMen and earned himself some time in the AHL with the Binghamton Senators. During his five-game stint, he would record his first AHL goal.

Leveille is expected to join the Beast in time for its next game, a home tilt at the Powerade Centre against the Kalamazoo Wings on Friday, January 6 at 7:15 PM.

Download the Beast Mobile App for FREE to get the latest news straight to your phone!

The Brampton Beast will be bringing their exciting brand of ECHL hockey back to the Powerade Centre this fall. Don't miss a minute of the action! 2016-17 Memberships are now available, starting at $34.78 plus HST per month.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from January 2, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.