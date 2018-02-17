Beast Complete Comeback over Reading to Win Third Straight Game

February 17, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Brampton Beast News Release





READING, PENNSYLVANIA - The Brampton Beast fell behind by two goals early in the contest but scored three times in the second period and another three times in the third to complete the comeback and defeat the Reading Royals 6-4 at Santander Arena in Reading on Saturday night.

Stefan Fournier led the charge offensively for the Beast with two goals, while Zach Fucale earned the victory between the pipes with a 26-save performance.

Cody Donaghey netted the game-winner with less than five minutes remaining in the third period, pushing his goal-scoring streak to three games.

The Beast came out flying to start the contest, maintaining puck pressure for the majority of the period and outshooting their opponents 14-6 through 20 minutes, but it was the Royals who were up by a pair heading into the first intermission.

With the Beast on the power play, the Royals turned it back inside Beast territory where Tyler Brown capitalized on a 2-on-1 rush to open the scoring just 1:32 into the game.

Reading made it 2-0 with less than a minute remaining in the opening frame as Nolan Zajac beat Fucale on a screened shot to give the hometown squad a two-goal edge.

It didn't take the Beast long to find their scoring touch in the second period. Just 19 seconds into the frame, Jordan Henry pounced on a puck in the high slot and snapped a perfect shot behind Reading's starting goaltender Mark Dekanich, cutting the Royals' lead to 2-1.

Just over three minutes later, the Beast fought hard and tied the game. Stefan Fournier cut in on goal on a partial breakaway and was able to lift the puck over the outstretched left pad of Dekanich to tie the game at 2-2 at the 4:01 mark of the period.

With the momentum in Brampton's favour, the Beast continued to pour on the pressure and found a way to take the lead. While down a man, the Beast found their way into the offensive zone and Reggie Traccitto lifted a high shot over the glove of Dekanich, giving the Beast a 3-2 lead at 6:35.

The Beast lead was short-lived as Matt Willows found the back of the net just 25 seconds later, tying the game at 3-3.

The game remained tied until the 8:18 mark of the third period, when Reading's Zajac netted his second goal of the night to restore the Royals lead at 4-3.

But the Beast would buckle down. David Vallorani chipped a puck around a defender coming out of his own zone and found himself in a 2-on-1. He sent a perfect sauce pass onto the tape of Beast captain Brandon Marino and he made no mistake, cashing in his 14th of the season to tie the game again at 9:25.

With time running down in the third period, the Beast would take the lead for good. Ian Harris sent a cross-ice feed from the right wing faceoff dot to a wide-open Cody Donaghey and he ripped home his sixth goal of the season, giving the Beast the lead with 4:08 remaining in the game.

Fournier added a power play empty net goal with 1:14 remaining to seal the win for Brampton.

NOTES: Molson Three Stars: 3) Henry (BRM) 2) Zajac (REA) 1) Donaghey (BRM). The Beast finished the game 1-for-3 on the power play and 4-for-5 on the penalty kill. The Beast will now return home for a Family Day matinee against the Adirondack Thunder on Monday, February 19. Puck drop is scheduled for 2:00PM.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from February 17, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.