Beast Comeback Falls Short in Worcester

February 10, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Brampton Beast News Release





WORCESTER, MASSSACHUSETTS - Brampton Beast defenseman Reggie Traccitto had a three-point night with a shorthanded goal and two assists but the Worcester Railers scored three goals in the first period and added singles in the second and third to outlast the Beast 5-3 at the DCU Center in Worcester on Saturday night.

After a scoreless opening half of the first period, the Railers quickly found their scoring touch. Chris Langkow scored on a shorthanded 2-on-1 to open the scoring at 12:07.

Barry Almeida made it 2-0 off a feed from Langkow at 16:05. Just over a minute later, Matt Lane struck for a power play tally at 17:08. The goal marked the end of the night for Beast starter Andrew D'Agostini, who allowed three goals on 13 shots in 17:08 of ice time.

The Railers continued to press into the second period until Langkow beat Beast relief netminder Carmine Guerriero with a perfect shot low on the blocker side for a 4-0 lead at 8:24.

Then, the Beast found their game.

Brampton got on the board at the 12:58 mark of the second frame as Jackson Leef danced around two defenders from the top of the left hand circle and roofed home his second goal of the season beyond Worcester starting goaltender Eamon McAdam, cutting the Worcester lead to three.

Late in the third period, Stefan Fournier extended his goal-scoring streak to three games as he got a stick on a Traccitto point shot to make the game interesting, cutting the Worcester lead to 4-2.

Moments later, Fournier appeared to have scored off a great netfront play from Scott Jacklin, but instead of cutting the deficit to one, the goal was called back and Jacklin was assessed a penalty for goaltender interference.

On the ensuing penalty kill, the Beast got another one back. Traccitto found himself alone in the slot and accepted a perfect pass from Tyson Wilson and rifled home his tenth goal of the season, making it a 4-3 game with 1:58 left in regulation time.

The Beast continued to press into the final moments of play but couldn't find the equalizer. Almeida scored into the empty net with 16 seconds remaining to end any further hopes of a comeback.

NOTES: Molson Three Stars: 3) Traccitto (BRA) 2) Almeida (WOR) 1) Langkow (WOR). The Beast finished the game 0-for-2 on the power play and 6-for-7 on the penalty kill. The Beast return to action on Tuesday, February 13 as they host the Toledo Walleye at the Powerade Centre. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:15PM.

