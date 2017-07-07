Beast Assistant Coach Departs After Two Seasons in Brampton

News Release

BRAMPTON, ONTARIO - The Brampton Beast, ECHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens, announce today that Assistant Coach Peter Goulet has accepted a position as General Manager and Head Coach of the Kingston Voyageurs of the Ontario Junior A Hockey League (OJHL) and will not be returning to the Beast bench for the 2017-18 ECHL season.

Goulet, an Ottawa native, spent the last two seasons as the Beast's Assistant Coach alongside Beast Head Coach Colin Chaulk, who had nothing but positive things to say about working alongside Goulet.

"We're sorry to lose Peter. He did a fantastic job taking care of the day-to-day operations working alongside me," Chaulk said.

"He always did a fantastic job doing the pre-scout and penalty kill for us, among his many other tasks. He played a big role in helping Brampton become a competitive team in the ECHL. We wish him all the best with his new opportunity in Kingston."

Goulet was well liked and well respected during his time with the Beast and is thankful to the fans and everyone within the organization for a memorable two seasons.

"I would like to thank the Brampton Beast organization for the last two years," Goulet said. "I owe a big thank you to Beast owner Gregg Rosen for the opportunity to be with the Brampton Beast for the last two years. Without Gregg's support and belief in me as a person and a hockey coach, this great experience would not have been possible, so thank you very much to the best owner in hockey."

"It was a great experience working with the office staff, including Mike Miele, Ken Vezina, Chris Ballard, Nikki Jeffrey, Ainsley Northam, Steve Traves, Steph Heller, Paul Jackow, Mike Pupo, as well as Athletic Therapist Tara Gilliland-Smith and Equipment Manager Shawn Smith, as well as anyone else I missed. Everyone has been great to work with. I feel so lucky to have been a part of such a great group. Thanks as well to Beast President and General Manager Cary Kaplan. Thank you for believing in me and giving me a chance to work with this hockey team."

This coaching position was Goulet's first in the professional ranks and he was quick to give credit to Head Coach Chaulk for his leadership and guidance over the last two seasons.

"I really can't thank Colin Chaulk enough for everything that he has done for me," Goulet said.

"He has made me a better person and a better coach and I will now be a better manager because of the two years I spent with him. He is a first class individual. The team is very lucky to have him."

Juggling multiple jobs in the game of hockey is no easy task, but Goulet made it happen thanks to a wonderful and understanding support group at home.

"A very, very special thank you goes out to my wife, Shannon, and daughter Cheraton," Goulet said. "Over the last 11 years without Shannon supporting me and my career, none of this would have been possible. It takes a very special family to have a husband and dad as a hockey coach and I am very lucky to have the family that I do. They have always supported and believed in me."

Goulet is no stranger to the Voyageurs, as he had already been acting as their General Manager during his tenure as the Beast's Assistant Coach. Adding head coaching duties to his resume this time around, Goulet is excited for the opportunity to return to Kingston.

"I owe a big thank you to the Kingston Voyageurs for giving me the opportunity to come back home and be with my family," he said.

"I have basically been working away from my family for ten years because of travelling and coaching. A lot of coaches out there that might read this will understand that. It's the best job in the world but it's also very demanding and time-consuming. It's going to be great being home in the city with my family. Thanks to the Voyageurs owners, Dr. Dijana Oliver and Rob Zarichny, for giving me the chance to come back home and be their Head Coach and General Manager."

