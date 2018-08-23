Bears Sign Forward Grant Besse

August 23, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release





(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today the club has signed forward Grant Besse to a one-year, American Hockey League contract for the 2018-19 season.

Besse, 24, was the top scoring rookie in the ECHL last year, compiling 62 points (30 goals, 32 assists) in 62 games with the Norfolk Admirals. He led the Admirals in goals and game-winning goals (4), and finished second on the club in assists and points. The Plymouth, Minn. native played in the 2018 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic, and earned a spot on the ECHL All-Rookie Team for his play.

The skilled, 5-foot-10, 186-pound forward earned a professional tryout with the AHL's Cleveland Monsters at the conclusion of last season, finishing with seven points (1 goal, 6 assists) in 11 games. His first AHL goal came on Mar. 28 at Stockton, and he registered three assists on Apr. 8 versus San Antonio.

Prior to turning professional, Besse played four seasons for the University of Wisconsin, including two campaigns as an alternate captain. He posted 97 career points (39 goals, 58 assists) in 138 career NCAA games, and helped the Badgers, who at the time were coached by former Hershey head coach Mike Eaves, to a 2014 Big Ten Championship.

In 2013, Besse was named Minnesota Mr. Hockey, an honor given annually to the outstanding senior high school boys' hockey player in the state of Minnesota. He led Benilde-St. Margaret's School to a Minnesota state championship in 2012, scoring all five goals in his team's 5-1 win over Hill-Murray in the 2A title game.

Besse was originally a 5th round selection of the Anaheim Ducks in the 2013 NHL Draft.

Season ticket packages for Hershey's 2018-19 season are on sale now, featuring discounted costs and extra added benefits. Full Season, 22-game, 12-game, and Flex-10 plans are available with packages starting at just $195. The puck drops with the home opener on Saturday, Oct. 6 vs. the Syracuse Crunch. For more information on ticket plans or Hershey's schedule, call 717-520-5796 or visit HersheyBears.com. Individual tickets to all games go on sale on Wednesday, Sept. 5 at 10 a.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from August 23, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.