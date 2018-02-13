Bears Recall Defender Tommy Hughes from South Carolina

February 13, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release





(Hershey, PA- February 13, 2018)-The Hershey Bears announced today that defenseman Tommy Hughes has been recalled from the club's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays. The move was announced by Hershey's Vice President of Hockey Operations, Bryan Helmer.

Hughes, 25, was previously recalled from South Carolina on Nov. 21 and skated in four games with Hershey, registering two penalty minutes. He returned to South Carolina on Dec 19. The native of London, Ontario has appeared in 26 games with the Stingrays this season, registering eight points (two goals, six assists) and a +5 rating.

The 6-foot-2, 225-pound defender was signed to a one-year AHL deal by the Bears on Aug. 23.

Hughes spent the first four seasons of his professional career with the Hartford Wolf Pack. He has appeared in 230 AHL games, registering 30 points (five goals, 25 assists) and 145 penalty minutes.

Hershey returns to action north of the border as they battle the Laval Rocket on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. The game may be heard on the Bears Radio Network and viewed on AHLLive.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from February 13, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.