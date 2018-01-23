Bears 18U Accepting Applications

News Release

MARYSVILLE, CALIFORNIA - The Yuba City Bears 18U team is currently accepting player and coaching applications for the 2018 season. "We want the community involved in this team as much as possible. All applications will be evaluated and tryouts will be held closer to the season. We also want our coaches to be heavily involved and have a positive influence in these kids' lives," said VP/GM Michael Mink.

Players wishing to apply for the team can do so by visiting www.yubacitybears.com and filling out a Player Application located under the "Contact" tab. Call backs for tryouts will start in early-mid 2018.

To coach the 2018 Yuba City Bears 18U Team, contact our office directly at 530.741.3600 to set up an appointment with General Manager, Michael Mink.

