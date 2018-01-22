Bear Wins It in Overtime for Condors, 4-3

News Release

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Bakersfield Condors (17-14-7-0) went to overtime for the third straight game and it was D Ethan Bear who was the hero in a 4-3 win over the Iowa Wild (18-13-7-3) on Friday night at Wells Fargo Arena. Bakersfield never led until the end and are three games over .500 for the first time this season and extended its road point streak to six games (4-0-2). Bakersfield's road trip continues tomorrow at 5 p.m. in Chicago. QUICK HITS

THREE STARS (from Ryan Holt): 1. Bear (BAK) 2. Christoffer (BAK) 3. Murphy (IA). POWER PLAYS: BAK - 0/2; IA - 0/1 * SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 27 ; IA - 24. GOALTENDERS: BAK - Brossoit (3-1-1; 24/21) ; IA - Michalek (9-3-4; 27/23).

C Brad Malone tied his AHL career-high with his 11th goal of the season. The Condors are 7-2-3 in their last 11 road games and have points in six straight. It was the fifth consecutive start for Laurent Brossoit. The Condors penalty kill has been successful on 25 of its last 27 opportunities. Bakersfield has been to overtime in three straight games. Bakersfield's road trip continues in Chicago on Saturday at 5 p.m. PT and can be viewed at the official watch party location, The Padre Hotel. RW Iiro Pakarinen was recalled to Edmonton yesterday and C Kyle Platzer was reassigned to Wichita (ECHL). Scratches: Pasquale, Betker, Stanton, Gust, Ferlin.

