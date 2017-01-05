Bear Bites-Solar Bears Newsletter Presented by Fairwinds Credit Union
January 5, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
SOLAR BEARS TAKE FLIGHT TO FACE EAGLES, ACES
The Solar Bears head west for three games against the Colorado Eagles this weekend at the Budweiser Events Center in Loveland.
The Bears drop the puck beginning Friday, Jan. 6 at 9:05 p.m. ET. Orlando takes on Colorado again on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 9:05 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 8 at 3:05 p.m.
The Solar Bears then travel to Anchorage to begin a three-game stretch against the Alaska Aces, starting on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 11:15 p.m. ET at Sullivan Arena.
Fans can tune into the broadcasts of the Solar Bears at Colorado games on KPAW 107.9 FM, and listen to the Solar Bears at Aces game on KFQD 103.7 FM or watch via ECHL.TV.
Single-game tickets for the 2016-17 season are on sale now and can be purchased for as little as $18 at the Amway Center Box Office or online at OrlandoSolarBearsHockey.com or Ticketmaster.com.
GET YOUR SOLAR BEARS DEBIT CARD NOW!
Members can switch to the new card by logging in to their FAIRWINDS Online account or stopping by a FAIRWINDS branch.
This season during Sunday home games, the first 100 FAIRWINDS members to show their FAIRWINDS debit or credit card, as well as their ID, at the ticket window for these games will score two free tickets for that night's game. Even if you're running a bit late, all FAIRWINDS members will receive a buy one, get one offer for that night's games once all the free tickets have been claimed.
CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS
ORLANDO SENTINEL: THREE-TIME NATIONAL CHAMP DISPLAYS SCORING TOUCH WITH SOLAR BEARS
The Orlando Sentinel's Stephen Ruiz recently caught up with Joe Perry, who leads the Solar Bears with 18 goals, and dove into Perry's background as a three-time NCAA champion with Division-III St. Norbert College. Click here to read the article.
SOLAR BEARS VISIT CONDUCTIVE EDUCATION CENTER OF ORLANDO
Solar Bears players Eric Faille, Eric Baier, Kasimir Kaskisuo, Chris Bradley and Austin Block visited the Conductive Education Center of Orlando on Wednesday, Jan. 4, met with students enrolled at the center and learned about the facility's conductive teaching methods.
SIT AT CENTER ICE FOR FOUR GAMES FOR AS LITTLE AS $92 WITH THE SOLAR BEARS HOLIDAY PACK!
The Orlando Solar Bears have released a new ticket plan package just in time for the holiday season.
For as little as $92, fans can sit center ice for four games of their choice with the Solar Bears Holiday Pack ! Fans are invited to select the four games from Dec. 2 to Feb. 17 that work best with their schedule, and the first 100 fans to purchase a Holiday Pack will also receive a holiday ornament signed by an Orlando Solar Bears player !
