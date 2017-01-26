Bear Bites - Solar Bears Newsletter Presented by Fairwinds Credit

SOLAR BEARS BATTLE AMERICANS

Orlando faces the Allen Americans twice this week at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center. The two teams meet for the first time tonight at 7 p.m. and rematch on Sunday afternoon at 1:30 p.m.

GET YOUR SOLAR BEARS DEBIT CARD NOW!

Members can switch to the new card by logging in to their FAIRWINDS Online account or stopping by a FAIRWINDS branch.

This season during Sunday home games, the first 100 FAIRWINDS members to show their FAIRWINDS debit or credit card, as well as their ID, at the ticket window for these games will score two free tickets for that night's game. Even if you're running a bit late, all FAIRWINDS members will receive a buy one, get one offer for that night's games once all the free tickets have been claimed.

CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS

THIRSTY THURSDAY TONIGHT!

During tonight' s game, fans can enjoy $5 domestic draft beers throughout the Amway Center.

The game is also a Thirsty Thursday, presented by Ferg's Depot on Church Street - fans can take advantage of $2 Coors Light drafts before and after tonight's game, along with food specials at Ferg's Depot on Church Street. Fans can purchase discounted game tickets for as low as $14 at orlandosolarbearshockey.com/fergs. If Orlando scores the first goal of the game, fans can bring their tickets to Ferg's after the game to receive a free special Solar Bears appetizer with the purchase of a beverage.

UCF KNIGHTS VS. FLORIDA GATORS THIS SUNDAY

Don't forget Solar Bears fans - the University of Central Florida Knights hockey team will face the University of Florida Gators on Sunday, Jan. 29 at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center following Orlando's 1:30 p.m. game against the Allen Americans.

Admission for the UCF vs. Florida game requires the purchase of a ticket to the game featuring the Solar Bears against the Americans. Puck drop for the Knights vs. Gators game will take place at approximately 4:30 p.m.

Fans can show their support of the UCF Knights hockey program by purchasing tickets at orlandosolarbearshockey.com/knights or show support for the Florida Gators hockey program at orlandosolarbearshockey.com/gators.

TORONTO SPOTLIGHT: BRETT FINDLAY

The third-year pro got on the board in a big way last weekend for the Marlies, registering a natural hat trick against the Hartford Wolf Pack in a 7-4 road win last Friday, and tacked on another goal Saturday at Bridgeport.

ECHL ANNOUNCES FANTASY TEAM AND GOLDEN GOALIE PARTICIPANTS

The ECHL announced on Wednesday the winner for each team in the 2016-17 ECHL Fantasy Team, presented by The MeiGray Group, as well as the goaltenders who will be participating for each of the League's 27 teams in the Golden Goalie Program.

Fans had the opportunity to vote on ECHL.com for one player on each ECHL member team's ballot to help select the 2016-17 Fantasy Team. The winning player will wear a special jersey featuring an ECHL Fantasy Team patch at an upcoming home game.

ECHL MIDSEASON PRICING NOW AVAILABLE

The ECHL on Thursday announced that Midseason Pricing is available on ECHL.TV now through the end of the 2016-17 regular season.

Starting today, fans will be able to purchase an All-Access Pass, which allows viewing of every game remaining in the regular season, for $149.99. Team Passes, which allow viewing of every remaining game of a selected team, are available for $99.99, while an Away Pass, which allows viewing of all away games for a selected team, are available for $64.99.

All-Access and Team Packages also include viewing of current season archived games within each respective package.

