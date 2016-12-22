Bear Bites - Solar Bears Newsletter Presented by Fairwinds Credit

SOLAR BEARS HEAD INTO HOLIDAY BREAK WITH BATTLE AGAINST EVERGLADES

The Orlando Solar Bears return to the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center tonight following a season-high 10-game road trip as they take on the Florida Everblades in a Wawa Sunshine Cup Series game at 7 p.m.

FIRST FERG'S DEPOT - SOLAR BEARS THIRSTY THURSDAY TONIGHT!

Tonight's game is a Thirsty Thursday, presented by Ferg's Depot on Church Street. For all Thursday home games this season, enjoy $2 Coors Light drafts and food specials before and after the game at Ferg's Depot, and take advantage of $5 domestic drafts at the Amway Center during the game! Visit orlandosolarbearshockey.com/fergs to purchase lower bowl tickets ranging from $14-$25, and if the Solar Bears score the first goal of the game, you score a free appetizer after the game at Ferg's Depot with the presentation of your game ticket!

SOLAR BEARS MAKE ECHL PLAYS OF THE WEEK

In case you missed it, Brett Findlay's highlight reel goal against the Wheeling Nailers made this past week's edition of ECHL Plays of the Week. Miss the action or want to watch it again? Click the video link above to get a glimpse of some of the craftiest plays in the ECHL!

SIT AT CENTER ICE FOR FOUR GAMES FOR AS LITTLE AS $92 WITH THE SOLAR BEARS HOLIDAY PACK!

The Orlando Solar Bears have released a new ticket plan package just in time for the holiday season.

For as little as $92, fans can sit center ice for four games of their choice with the Solar Bears Holiday Pack ! Fans are invited to select the four games from Dec. 2 to Feb. 17 that work best with their schedule, and the first 100 fans to purchase a Holiday Pack will also receive a holiday ornament signed by an Orlando Solar Bears player !

