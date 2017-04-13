Bear Bites - Solar Bears Newsletter Presented by Fairwinds Credit Union

News Release

SOLAR BEARS TAKE 1-0 SERIES LEAD INTO FRIDAY'S GAME 2 MATCHUP

Photo: Kevin Bires

The Orlando Solar Bears carry a 1-0 series lead in the South Division Semifinals against the Florida Everblades, with Game 2 scheduled for Friday, April 14 at 7:30 p.m. at Germain Arena, as Orlando continues the 2017 Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by Coors Light.

Fans can tune into the broadcasts for Friday's game on Mixlr or watch via ECHL.TV.

The Solar Bears return to the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center next week, with Game 3 scheduled for Thursday, April 20 at 7 p.m.

Game 4 is Saturday, April 22 at 7 p.m. and Game 5 - if necessary - will be played on Sunday, April 23 at 4 p.m.

Playoff tickets are now on sale to the general public at the Amway Center Box Office or online at OrlandoSolarBearsHockey.com or Ticketmaster.com.

EYE ON AHL - MARLIES AWAIT POSTSEASON OPPONENT

Photo: Dan Bodanis / Toronto Marlies

The Toronto Marlies have already locked up a spot in the Calder Cup Playoffs, and will no wait to see who they will face in the opening round of the AHL postseason. One potential first-round matchup could be the St. John's IceCaps, which Toronto will play tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. NT at Mile One Centre.

Solar Bears goaltender Kasimir Kaskisuo (pictured above) recently picked up another win with the Marlies to improve to 5-1-0 in the AHL this season.

