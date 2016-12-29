Bear Bites - Solar Bears Newsletter Presented by Fairwinds Credit Union

SOLAR BEARS CLOSE OUT 2016 WITH PAIR OF GAMES AGAINST SWAMP RABBITS

The Orlando Solar Bears say goodbye to 2016 with two games against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits this weekend, as part of our Coors Light Countdown to New Year's, on Friday, Dec. 30 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 31 at 4 p.m.

Fans can purchase BOGO tickets to these two games for as little as $16 at orlandosolarbearshockey.com/coors.

Orlando begins 2017 with a game against the Manchester Monarchs on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 7 p.m.

Fans can tune into the games for free at orlandosolarbearshockey.com and Mixlr.com/orlando-solar-bears or watch via ECHL.TV.

Single-game tickets for the 2016-17 season are on sale now and can be purchased for as little as $18 at the Amway Center Box Office or online at OrlandoSolarBearsHockey.com or Ticketmaster.com.

GET YOUR SOLAR BEARS DEBIT CARD NOW!

Members can switch to the new card by logging in to their FAIRWINDS Online account or stopping by a FAIRWINDS branch.

This season during Sunday home games, the first 100 FAIRWINDS members to show their FAIRWINDS debit or credit card, as well as their ID, at the ticket window for these games will score two free tickets for that night's game. Even if you're running a bit late, all FAIRWINDS members will receive a buy one, get one offer for that night's games once all the free tickets have been claimed.

CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS

ECHL PRESENTS - PATRICK KELLY RECEIVES LESTER PATRICK AWARD

ECHL Commissioner Emeritus Patrick J. Kelly received the Lester Patrick Trophy at the USA Hockey Hall of Fame ceremony in Philadelphia on Nov. 30, 2016. Click the video link above to watch highlights of the presentation!

SIT AT CENTER ICE FOR FOUR GAMES FOR AS LITTLE AS $92 WITH THE SOLAR BEARS HOLIDAY PACK!

The Orlando Solar Bears have released a new ticket plan package just in time for the holiday season.

For as little as $92, fans can sit center ice for four games of their choice with the Solar Bears Holiday Pack ! Fans are invited to select the four games from Dec. 2 to Feb. 17 that work best with their schedule, and the first 100 fans to purchase a Holiday Pack will also receive a holiday ornament signed by an Orlando Solar Bears player !

To order call the Solar Bears executive offices at (407) 951-8200 for more information.

