Beach Bums Win in Wild Walk-Off

News Release

TRAVERSE CITY, MI - The Traverse City Beach Bums(19-27) ended a four game skid in dramatic fashion, defeating the Florence Freedom(32-15) tonight by a final score of 6-5.

In the first inning, Florence took an early 2-0 lead on a Collins Cuthrell two-run double. They doubled their advantage in the top of the sixth on an RBI single by Keivan Berges and an RBI double by Austin Wobrock. Nick Muprhy led off the bottom of the inning with a single to center. Two batters later, Steven Patterson blasted a two-run homer over the right field wall, his team-leading 10th of the season. With two away, Alexis Rivera hit a solo shot to right, his fifth of the year, pulling the Bums within one.

Austin Wobrock struck again in the top of the eighth with an RBI infield hit to make it a 5-3 game. In the bottom of the frame, Patterson, with one out, reached on a fielding error then Will Kengor slammed a triple to center to drive him home. With one out in the ninth, John Montgomery walked, Josh Hauser singled, and Nick Murphy walked to load the bases. Jeff DeBlieux stepped up with two outs and a 3-2 count and drew a walk to tie the game. The pitch got away from the catcher and Hauser scored from second to win the game and set off the celebration.

Both starters, John Havird and Cody Gray, picked up no decisions in tonight's action. Traverse City got great relief work from Jon Escobar, Ben Hoffman, Matt Williams, and Enrique Oquendo, with Oquendo earning the win to go to 1-0. Matt Kaster suffered the loss from Florence to fall to 0-2.

Tomorrow night, the Beach Bums and Freedom will play the rubber game of this week's three game series. Kramer Champlin gets the call for the Beach Bums and Tony Vocca starts for Florence. First pitch is at 7:05pm and the voice of the Beach Bums, Tom Willms, goes on the air at 6:45pm with the Budweiser pre-game show, on 101.9- The Bay.

Come on out to Wuerfel Park and help celebrate the Cherry Capital of the World. The Beach Bums will welcome 2016 Cherry Queen, Abby Kaufman, and the 2017 Royal Cherry Festival Court. It's also Thirsty Thursday! Enjoy two dollar Short's Local Light and two dollar fountain drinks. The gates open at 6pm for the 7:05pm start against the Florence Freedom.

