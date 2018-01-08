Beach Bums Trade for Peoples-Walls

News Release

TRAVERSE CITY, MI - The Traverse City Beach Bums have completed a trade with the Washington Wild Things for third-baseman, Kenny Peoples- Walls.

In 2017, Peoples-Walls had a batting average of .246 with two home runs, and 45 runs batted in. He added seven doubles, and was tied for sixth in the Frontier League in triples with six. Beach Bums' manager, Dan Rohn, is "excited to add an excellent defensive presence at third while adding some power to the middle of the lineup".

A 2011 fourth round pick of the St. Louis Cardinals, Kenny started his professional career playing in the Gulf Coast League, moving on to Johnson City, the Cards' top rookie-level affiliate, in 2013. There, he had a breakout season hitting .300 with seven homers, 11 doubles, and 35 RBI. He ranked in the Appalachian League's top-10 in average, led the circuit in total bases, was tied for number one in hits, and was second in runs.

Reaching as high as single-A, Peoples- Walls hit .251 in five seasons in the St. Louis farm system, with 19 home runs, 35 doubles, and 111 RBI, in 283 games. In 2016, Kenny was released by the Cardinals and moved on to the American Association's Texas Airhogs. In his first season of independent baseball, he exploded with a .349 average, three doubles, three triples, and nine RBI. In exchange for Peoples-Walls, the Beach Bums send the Wild Things their 1st round pick in the 2018 Frontier League draft plus a conditional player to be named later.

