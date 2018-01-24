Beach Bums to Scout for Talent at League Camp

News Release

TRAVERSE CITY, MI - The 26th annual Frontier League Tryout Camp and Draft will be held on Monday, April 23 and Tuesday, April 24 at UC Health Stadium in Florence, Kentucky, home of the Florence Freedom.

All 12 Frontier League teams, including the Beach Bums, will be represented at the workouts, and scouts from multiple Major League Baseball teams also attend. Representatives from other independent league participate as well. Advance registration is available at www.frontierleague.com /tryouts while walk-up registration will begin at 8:00 AM on Monday, April 23.

The workouts officially begin at 9:00 AM on April 23 and will feature a 60-yard dash, fielding and throwing drills for infielders, outfielders, and catchers, and batting practice for position players while pitchers will throw 15-20 pitch bullpens. Following the first day, the field managers will post a list of players invited back for inter-squad games on April 24. At the conclusion of the games, action will break for 30 minutes as clubs and prepare for the draft.

An average of 35 players each season have been drafted and signed to spring training contracts over the past eight years. Each year, at least one tryout camp participant has appeared in the Frontier League's All-Star Game. Several draftees have gone on to be signed by Major League Baseball organizations, with three draftees having ascended to the Major Leagues (Chris Jakubauskas, Seattle/Pittsburgh/Baltimore; Josh Smoker, New York Mets; and Chris Smith, Toronto).

Last year, the Beach Bums selected catcher James Simpson and utility man Brook Clark. Both of which were invited to spring training, with Clark making the opening day roster.

Eleven tryout attendees have been signed by MLB clubs during the season over the past six years.

The Frontier League is entering its 26th season in 2018 and features 12 teams stretching from Pennsylvania to Missouri and from Kentucky to Traverse City. The Frontier League annually advances the most players to MLB organizations of any of the independent leagues. Over 100 players have signed with MLB clubs since the start of the 2015 season, and 32 former Frontier League players have played in the Major Leagues.

UC Health Stadium is located at exit 180 off I-71/75 in Kentucky, about 12 miles south of downtown Cincinnati. For more information, please visit www.frontierleague.com or contact the Frontier League offices at 618.215.4134 or office@frontierleague.com .

The Traverse City Beach Bums have announced their weekly promotions for the 2018 season. These include Wednesday Doubleheaders, Silver Slugger Thrifty Thursdays, Fantastic Firework Fridays, Salute to Soldiers Saturdays, and Family FUNday Sundays.

For more information on our promotions and for tickets, call the Beach Bums offices at (231) 943-0100 or visit TCBeachBums.com.

