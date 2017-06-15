Beach Bums Split Doubleheader with Miners

News Release

MARION, IL - The Traverse City Beach Bums(14-15) blew a late lead in game one's 6-3 loss to the Southern Illinois Miners(10-19), but came back for a shutout win in game two, 6-0.

The first game of tonight's twin-bill took some time to get rolling as the Beach Bums got on the board in the fourth inning. Will Kengor led off with a double into the left field corner then moved to third and scored on two different wild pitches. Giancarlo Brugnoni and Lucas Hunter started off the fifth with consecutive walks. Arby Fields drove in Brugnoni with an RBI single to center then, Hunter scored when Jeff DeBlieux grounded into a double play, giving the Bums a 3-0 lead.

With the bases loaded and no out in the bottom of the sixth, Justin Chigbogu drove in the Miners' first run on a sacrifice fly. Two batters later, Willi Martin was issued a bases-loaded walk to pull Southern Illinois within one. London Lindley gave them the lead on a two-run single to single. Craig Massey drove in another run with a sacrifice fly and Lindley scored on a wild pitch to finish the inning, in which nine men came to the plate.

Jacob Lanning came into the game in the sixth and gave up the last three runs, dropping his record to 0-3. Ethan Gibbons gave up two earned runs in six innings of work on five hits and four walks, earning the win to go to 3-1 on the season. John Werner walked one and struck out two for his fourth save.

In game 2, the Beach Bums took advantage of walks with some timely power hitting. Arby Fields led off the game with a base on balls and, two batters later, Steven Patterson also walked. With two outs, Alexis Rivera smashed his fourth home run of the season over the right field wall, giving the Bums the lead. In the third, Jeff DeBlieux and Patterson walked back-to-back then it was Will Kengor's turn to go deep. He took a first pitch fastball over the left field fence for his fourth long-ball of the year, doubling the advantage.

From there, Augie Gallardo took over as he allowed just four hits and two walks, while striking out two in six strong innings to improve to 3-1. Kody Knaus survived into the third, giving up five runs on just one hit, but walked six. He falls to 0-1.

Tomorrow night, the Beach Bums and Miners will decide this series here in Marion. John Havird will get the call for Traverse City and Southern Illinois counters with Chris Washington. First pitch is scheduled for 8:05pm EDT with and Tom Willms will have the call starting at 7:45pm with the Budweiser pre-game show, on 101.9- The Bay.

