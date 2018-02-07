Beach Bums Sign USPBL MVP Menken

February 7, 2018 - Frontier League (FL) - Traverse City Beach Bums News Release





TRAVERSE CITY, MI - The Traverse City Beach Bums are thrilled to announce the signing of the 2017 United Shore Professional Baseball League Most Valuable Player, outfielder John Menken.

Last season, as a member of the Eastside Diamond Hoppers, the Bartlett, Illinois native lead the team with a .316 average with 9 home runs and 37 runs batted in, placing second in the league in all three categories. He also had a .432 on-base percentage and a slugging percentage of .514, totaling an impressive .946 OPS in 48 games. John started his professional career in 2015 with the Schaumburg Boomers, playing in 18 games and hitting .281 with a homer and nine RBI.

Before turning pro, Menken played collegiately for a season each at Southern Illinois University and Elgin Community College before finishing with two years at Winthrop University in South Carolina. Combined, in 173 games, the 6-3, 225 pound outfielder hit .300 with 15 home runs, 34 doubles, 11 triples, and he drove in 106 runs, while scoring 109 times himself. Not only is he an accomplished offensive threat, he had a fielding percentage of .992 in his two seasons as a Winthrop Eagle, and was perfect in his first season in the Frontier League with one assist.

The Traverse City Beach Bums have announced their weekly promotions for the 2018 season. These include Wednesday Doubleheaders, Silver Slugger Thrifty Thursdays, Fantastic Firework Fridays, Salute to Soldiers Saturdays, and Family FUNday Sundays. For more information on our promotions and for tickets, call the Beach Bums offices at (231) 943-0100 or visit TCBeachBums.com.

