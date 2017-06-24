Beach Bums\\" Offense Stalls against Crushers

News Release

Lake Erie got on the board early in tonight's game, just two batters in, Jordan Dean hit an RBI single, giving the Crushers a 1-0 lead. Later in the inning, Austin O'Brien hit an RBI single and a second run scored on an error and it was a three run cushion. Connor Oliver led off the fourth inning with a solo home run to right-center field extending the Lake Erie advantage

In the eighth, Connor Oliver hit his second homer of the game, this one a two run shot. L.J. Kalawaia hit an RBI triple later in the frame, to make it a 7-0 game. With two outs in the top of the ninth, Steven Paterson hit a double that one-hopped over the centerfield wall. Will Kengor then singled to drive home Patterson for the Beach Bums' only score of the game.

Juan Caballero threw seven shutout innings, allowing just two hits and a walk, while striking out six. He improves to 1-1 with tonight's win. Kramer Champlin gave up four runs, three of the earned, on six hits and three walk, falling to 4-2.

Tomorrow after, the Beach Bums and the Lake Erie Crushers square off in the finale of this weekend's three game series. Matt Williams makes his first career start for the Beach Bums while Connor Reed goes for Lake Erie. First pitch is at 2:05pm and the voice of the Beach Bums, Tom Willms, goes on the air at 1:45pm with the Budweiser pre-game show, on 101.9- The Bay.

On Friday, June 30th, the Traverse City Beach Bums will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Frontier League. We invite out to come out and cheer the Beach Bums to victory then stick around for a FANtastic Fireworks display. Gates open at 6pm and first pitch against the Windy City Thunderbolt is at 7:05pm.

