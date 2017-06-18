Beach Bums Offense Silenced by Grizzlies

News Release

SAUGET, IL - The Traverse City Beach Bums'(15-18) only picked up two hits in tonight's loss to the Gateway Grizzlies(10-24) by a final score of 4-0.

Gateway's Cody Livesay got the scoring started in the fifth inning with an RBI single into centerfield. Craig Massoni added a two-run single to left, giving the Grizzlies a 3-0 lead. In the eighth, they added another run when Massoni hit a solo home run over the left-center field wall. The Bums' Jeff DeBlieux picked up a triple in the second inning but was thrown out trying to extend to an inside-the-park home run.

After pitching two nights ago in relief, Nate Abel came back to start tonight, shutting out the Grizzlies through four. He let up three runs in the fifth and came out of the game. He falls to 1-3 with the loss. Will Landsheft improved to 2-3 with his seven inning effort.

On Tuesday night, the Beach Bums start a three game series against the Joliet Slammers. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm EDT with and Tom Willms will have the call starting at 6:45pm with the Budweiser pre-game show, on 101.9- The Bay.

The Beach Bums return home to Wuerfel Park, this coming Tuesday, against the Joliet Slammers. Every Tuesday is Thrifty Tuesday. All fans can take advantage of a 5 dollar meal deal, including a hot dog or brat, chip, and pop. Plus, it's Silver Slugger Tuesday! Our wonderfull seniors are invited to enjoy chair back tickets for just 5 dollars. The gates open at 6pm for a 7:05 first pitch.

Individual tickets are now available, 24/7 at www.tcbeachbums.com, or by calling the box office at (231) 943-0100, Monday through Friday from 10am to 6pm, and on Saturdays from 10am to 2pm, on non-game days, and from 10am until the seventh inning on game days.

