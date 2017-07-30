Beach Bums Fall in Road Trip Finale

News Release

EVANSVILLE, IN - The Traverse City Beach Bums(24-38) completed a winless road trip, going 0-6, falling tonight to the Evansville Otters(37-25) by a final score of 11-7.

For the second straight evening, Evansville took a 1-0 lead after one inning Tonight, it was Ryan Long scoring on a two out wild pitch. In the second, the Beach responded with a run of their own. With one out, Alexis Rivera reached first on an infield single. Jeremy Stidham and Zach Files each walked to load the bases then John Montgomery came to the plate and smacked a deep fly ball to center, scoring Rivera on the sacrifice fly.

In the third, Orlando Rivera led off with a double down the right field line Two batters later, Steven Patterson ripped an RBI double to the left field gap, scoring Rivera, giving the Bums a 2-1 lead. Stidham left off the fourth with a single to left and moved to third on Files' single to right. Montgomery followed with his second RBI sacrifice fly of the night, doubling the Beach Bums' advantage.

For the third straight night, Evansville was able to put together a multiple run inning in the fourth. Alejandro Segovia hit a two-run home run and Ryan Long hit an RBI single, giving Evansville the lead at 4-3. With two outs in the fifth, Stidham walked, stole second, then scored on a Zach Files RBI single to tie the game. Dane Phillips and Jeff Gardner led off the bottom of the frame with back-to-back solo home runs, regaining the lead for Evansville.

Will Kengor led off the seventh with his thirteenth home run of the season, a solo shot, pulling the Beach Bums within one, but in the bottom of the inning, the Otters pulled away. It was an RBI triple by Phillips, an RBI double by Brandon Soat, a two-run single by Kolten Yamaguchi, with fifth run scoring on a wild pitch. With the Bums trailing 11-5 with two outs in the ninth, Brook Clark hit a double to left then Alexis Rivera lifted a two-run homer to right, his seventh of the season, but that's as close as Traverse City would come.

Diego Ibarra picked up the win to improve to 3-3 on the year. He went five innings, allowing four runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out one. Brian Bayliss falls to 0-3 in tonight's loss as he went 4 innings, giving up six runs on eight hits.

Tomorrow night, the Beach Bums return home from this six game road trip, for a six game homestand, starting with game 1 of a 3 game set against the River City Rascals. John Havird gets the start for the Beach Bums while Tim Koons goes for River City. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm and the voice of the Beach Bums, Tom Willms, goes on the air at 6:45pm with the Budweiser pre-game show, on 101.9- The Bay

