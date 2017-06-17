Beach Bums Fall in Extra-Inning Slugfest

News Release

SAUGET, IL - The Traverse City Beach Bums(15-17) took a three-run lead into the bottom of the eleventh but the Gateway Grizzlies(9-24) scored five to win by a score of 15-13.

Gateway started tonight's offensive explosion with a single run in the first on a Zach Lavy RBI double. The Beach Bums responded quickly in the top of the second after Elijah Trail walked and Nick Murphy hit a two-run shot to left, his second homer of the season, giving the Bums the lead. This would prove to be just the beginning as, out of the eleven innings played, only three would be scoreless.

In the bottom of the second, the Grizzlies sent ten men to the plate and scored five runs. Chase Simmons, Cody Livesay, Blake Brown, Lavy, and Craig Massoni all drove in runs giving them a 6-2 advantage. Steven Patterson and Will Kengor helped Traverse City get two runs back, each hitting RBI singles in the third.

In the fourth, Trail and Murphy led off with walks. Giancarlo Brugnoni attempted to sacrifice the runners ahead but he was able to reach when the throw to first was late, loading the bases with nobody out. Ryan Garvey came to the plate and hit a grounder to the left side hole. The shortstop, in trying to nab Garvey, throw the ball away and two runs scored to tie the game. Two batters later, Jeff DeBlieux slipped a two-run double into the right field corner, and the Bums led 8-6.

The Grizzlies' Terry McClure drove in a run in the fifth on a sacrifice fly but Kendall Patrick, in the top of the seventh, hit his first homer of the season, a two-run blast, extended the lead to three. Craig Massoni, in the bottom of the inning, Snuck a solo home run over the right field wall, pulling Gateway within two at 10-8. After a scoreless eighth, Matt Hearn led off the ninth and Blake Brown rocketed the tying homer deep over the left field wall, sending the game into extra innings.

Both teams went down quickly in the tenth, but in the eleventh, the international tie-breaker came into effect. With Ryan Garvey starting the top of the frame on second, Arby Fields walked, then Jeff DeBlieux reached on a fielder's choice and Garvey scored on an error, giving the Beach Bums the lead. Steven Patterson notched his second RBI of the night when he drove in Fields with a sacrifice fly. Later, Trail singled home DeBlieux and Traverse City led 13-10.

In the bottom of the inning, Gateway took even bigger advantage of the tie-breaker rule. Cody Livesay drove in Chase Simmons with an RBI single and Gateway pulled within one thanks to a throwing error. With two men on, and down to their last strike, Terry McClure hit a three-run walk-off home run over the left field fence to finish the Grizzlies' comeback.

Tanner Cable worked two innings in relief, allowing three runs, but was awarded the win to improve to 1-2. Joe Mello also worked the final two innings but gave up five runs, four earned, on two hits and two walks, falling to 0-1.

Tomorrow night, the Beach Bums and Gateway Grizzlies play the finale of this Father's Day weekend series. Nate Abel tries to get the Bums back on track while Will Landsheft starts for Gateway. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm EDT with and Tom Willms will have the call starting at 6:45pm with the Budweiser pre-game show, on 101.9- The Bay.

The Beach Bums return home to Wuerfel Park, this coming Tuesday, against the Joliet Slammers. Every Tuesday is Thrifty Tuesday. All fans can take advantage of a 5 dollar meal deal, including a hot dog or brat, chip, and pop. Plus, it's Silver Slugger Tuesday! Our wonderfull seniors are invited to enjoy chair back tickets for just 5 dollars. The gates open at 6pm for a 7:05 first pitch.

