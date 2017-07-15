Beach Bums Drop Second Half Opener against Boomers

News Release

TRAVERSE CITY, MI - The Traverse City Beach Bums(22-29) came back twice tonight but couldn't do it again in the tenth as they lost to the Schaumburg Boomers(35-16), by a final score of 5-3.

In the first inning, Schaumburg took the lead on a David Harris RBI single. Zach Files tied the game up for Traverse City with the first home run of his career in the third. James Keller got the advantage back for the Boomers, this time 3-1, on a two-run single by James Keller.

Steven Patterson led off the sixth inning with a walk then Alexis Rivera followed with his own base-on-balls two batters later. After a pitching change, Kendall Patrick pulled the Bums within one on an RBI double to center. John Montgomery then tied the game, grounding out to the right side of the infield to bring home Rivera.

After both teams went scoreless through the final three innings, the game went to the tenth. With one out and runners on second and third, Ryan O'Malley drove them both in on a single to left, giving the Boomers another two-run cushion. In the bottom of the inning, the Beach Bums brought the tying run to the plate but could not come back for a third time.

Devin Over gave up both runs in the tenth to fall to 3-2 on the season. Kyle Westwood earned the win for Schaumburg to improve to 1-0. Garrett Kelly got the save in the ninth allowing just a walk. It's his first of the season.

The Beach Bums and Boomer are right back at it tomorrow night for the middle game of this weekend's three game set. Brian Bayliss gets the start for the Bums while Michael Wood goes for Schaumburg. First pitch is at 7:05pm and the voice of the Beach Bums, Tom Willms, goes on the air at 6:45pm with the Budweiser pre-game show, on 101.9- The Bay.

