Beach Bums Drop Middle Game of Series to Washington

TRAVERSE CITY, MI - The Traverse City Beach Bums(24-43) left men in scoring position in four separate innings, falling to the Washington Wild Things(38-30) by a final score of 4-1, extending their losing streak to 11 games.

After a scoreless two innings, Washington took a 1-0 lead on an RBI single by Rashad Brown. With one out in the eighth, Kyle Reese Snuck a solo home run inside the right field foul pole. Later in the inning, Brailin Jackson made it 4-0 on a 2-run double. Jeff DeBlieux and Jeremy Stidham each walked to start off the bottom of the frame, then Will Kengor hit a fly ball to deep left field and DeBlieux scored from second for the Bums' lone run.

Trevor Bailey came into the game in relief in the fourth inning for the win to improve to 2-0. He went three innings and allowed just one hit and one walk. Although Brian Bayliss had his best outing of the season, he falls to 0-4 with tonight's loss. He went seven and 2/3 innings, allowing three runs on three hits, two walks, and he fanned four. Zach Strecker got a four out save, striking out one, for his 16th save.

The Beach Bums and the Washington Wild Things battle one more time, tomorrow night, in the finale of this week's three game set. John Havird takes the hill for the Beach Bums and Chase Cunningham goes for Washington. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm and the voice of the Beach Bums, Tom Willms, goes on the air at 6:45pm with the Budweiser pre-game show, on 101.9- The Bay.

It's a totally tubular Thirsty Thursday! We are going back to the 80s for the final game of this week's series against the Washington Wild Things! Come out and enjoy $2 Short's Locals Light, while supplies last. Northwoods Soda is also available for $2 for fans who prefer a soft drink. Gates open at 6pm and first pitch is at 7:05.

