Beach Bums Doomed by Rascal Blasts

News Release

O'FALLON, MO - The Traverse City Beach Bums(24-34) could not hold a three run leading in losing to the River City Rascals(31-29), by a final score of 7-5.

Orlando Rivera led off the game with a double over the right fielder's head. Jeff DeBlieux moved him to third with a single then Rivera scored on a wild pitch. River City's Mike Jurgella tied the game up in the second with a solo home run to left. With two outs in the third, Steven Patterson singled to right then Will Kengor slammed an opposite field two-run home run, giving the Bums a 3-1 lead. It was Kengor's 12th homer of the season.

River City got one back in the bottom of the inning with a Jimmy Kerrigan RBI double. In the sixth, Alexis Rivera led off with a walk then took second on a delayed steal. Two batters later, Arby Fields hit a two- run blast over the wall in right, his second of the year, and the Bums took a 5-2 lead. In the bottom of the inning, River City took a chunk out of their deficit when Josh Ludy hit an RBI double to right.

In the seventh, Jason Merjano tied the game with a two-run homer to right. Then, with two away, Johnny Morales hit a solo shot to give the Rascal the 6-5 lead. With two outs in the ninth, they added an insurance run on Clint Freeman's solo bomb.

Johnny Ortiz got the win in his first professional appearance, going one and two-thirds innings. He allowed two hits and a walk, but no runs. Matt Williams fell to 1-1 with tonight's loss as he gave up the final two home runs that River City hit.

Tomorrow evening, the Beach Bums and River City Rascals get together for the finale of this weekend's three game series. Augie Gallardo will start for the Beach Bums and Hector Hernandez goes for River City. First pitch from CarShield Field in O'Fallon, MO, is scheduled for 5:05pm(EDT) and the voice of the Beach Bums, Tom Willms, goes on the air at 4:45pm with the Budweiser pre-game show, on 101.9- The Bay.

July is ending soon so make sure you swing out to Wuerfel Park on July 28th for another FANtastic Fireworks Friday. Be sure to stick around after the game for a spectacular fireworks display courtesy of ShockWave Pyrotechnics and sponsored by 4Front Credit Union. Gates open at 6pm for a 7:05 first pitch against the River City Rascals.

Individual tickets are now available, 24/7 at www.tcbeachbums.com, or by calling the box office at (231) 943-0100, Monday through Friday from 10am to 6pm, and on Saturdays from 10am to 2pm, on non-game days, and from 10am until the seventh inning on game days.

