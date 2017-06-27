Beach Bums Are Shut out by Washington

News Release

WASHINGTON, PA - The Traverse City Beach Bums'(17-22) out hit the Washington Wild Things(22-17), 5-3 but lost the game, 4-0.

In the second inning, after a walk and a single, Kyle Reese hit a three-run home run that cleared the right field wall, giving Washington an early lead. With one out in the fourth, Kenny Peoples-Walls tripled then scored on a sacrifice fly by Reese. The Beach Bums had their best threats in the first, fifth, and sixth innings. In each, they had two men on base but they could get that big hit to drive in a run.

Chase Cunningham improved to 5-0 with an eight-inning performance, allowing five hits and two walks while striking out four. Reinaldo Lopez started slow, giving up three runs in the first three innings, but finished strong, retiring 14 of the last 15 he faced. He falls to 1-4 with tonight's complete game loss.

Tomorrow night, the Beach Bums and Washington Wild Things continue this week's three-game series. Augie Gallardo starts for the Beach Bums while Brian O'Keefe goes for Washington. First pitch from Wild Things Park is at 7:05pm and the voice of the Beach Bums, Tom Willms, goes on the air at 6:45pm with the Budweiser pre-game show, on 101.9- The Bay.

On Friday, June 30th, the Traverse City Beach Bums will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Frontier League. We invite out to come out and cheer the Beach Bums to victory then stick around for a FANtastic Fireworks display. Gates open at 6pm and first pitch against the Windy City Thunderbolts is at 7:05pm.

Individual tickets are now available, 24/7 at www.tcbeachbums.com, or by calling the box office at (231) 943-0100, Monday through Friday from 10am to 6pm, and on Saturdays from 10am to 2pm, on non-game days, and from 10am until the seventh inning on game days.

