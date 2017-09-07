Be the First to Skate on Condors Ice this Year

News Release

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors will host a free public skate and select-a-seat event at Rabobank Arena on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 2-4 p.m. Everyone is invited to come be the first ones to skate on the fresh ice prior to the upcoming 20th Anniversary season. Prime seat locations are going fast, so come skate and pick out your seat!

FREE PUBLIC SKATE AND SELECT-A-SEAT EVENT DETAILS

WHO: Open to the public

WHAT: Free public skate and select-a-seat event; be the first to skate on the ice and pick out your seats for the upcoming season with great seat locations available for as low as $16 a month!

WHERE: Rabobank Arena

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 16 from 2-4 p.m.

