BB&T Ballpark to Host Job Fair on Saturday, March 3

February 7, 2018





WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (Feb. 7, 2018) - Three local companies will be searching for new employees at a community Job Fair at BB&T Ballpark on Saturday, March 3, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Rhino Sports & Entertainment Services, Legends Hospitality Management, and the Winston-Salem Dash are looking to add to their teams.

Many of these available positions are associated with gameday responsibilities at BB&T Ballpark for the Dash's upcoming season. Available part-time positions include:

Bat Boys

Bartenders

Bolt's Illustrated Attendants

Catering Staff

Cleaning Crew

Concessions Staff

Entertainment Staff

Grounds Crew

Kids Zone Attendants

Maintenance Staff

Parking Lot Attendants

Security

Ticket Takers

Ushers

The Dash's 70-game home schedule begins on Thursday, April 12, and it will mark the ninth season in BB&T Ballpark history. Last year, the Dash paced all 30 High-A teams in total attendance by welcoming 304,607 fans to the downtown facility. Single-game tickets are on sale now, and fans can purchase theirs by calling (336) 714-2287 or visiting wsdash.com.

For more information on the Job Fair, call the Dash at (336) 714-2287.

The Winston-Salem Dash are the Class-A Advanced Minor League affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. To purchase tickets and for more information, please call 336-714-2287 or visit www.wsdash.com.

