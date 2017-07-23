Baysox Wait out Rain to Hand Curve Third Straight Loss

News Release

BOWIE, Md. - The Altoona Curve lost for the eighth time in the last 11 games with a 5-2 loss to the Bowie Baysox on Saturday night at Prince George's Stadium.

With the loss, the Curve (49-48) dropped to fourth place in the Eastern League Western Division, now sitting three games behind the first-place Baysox (53-46).

The Baysox opened a 3-0 lead in the fourth inning against Curve starter Cody Dickson (Loss, 1-3). Austin Hays led off with a solo home run. Ryan Mountcastle added a run with a sacrifice fly and Erick Salcedo capped scoring for the frame with a run-scoring groundout.

Logan Hill hit a solo home run in the sixth off of Jordan Kipper (Win, 1-0) to put the Curve on the board.

Bowie added two runs in the seventh with a two-run homer by D.J. Stewart.

Altoona closed within three in the eighth. Jerrick Suiter led off the inning with a triple and scored on a groundout by Edwin Espinal.

Baysox starting pitcher Tanner Scott worked three innings without allowing a run, surrendering one hit and three walks with five strikeouts. Scott McGough (Save, 5) pitched a scoreless ninth and struck out one.

Dickson allowed three runs on five hits with two walks and two strikeouts in four innings. Casey Sadler worked four relief innings, allowing two runs on four hits with a walk and five strikeouts.

The start of the game was delayed by an hour and 49 minutes due to rain. There was also a 24-minute delay for rain heading into the bottom of the sixth inning, for a total delay time of two hours and 13 minutes on the night.

The Altoona offense managed five hits in the game.

The Curve dropped to 2-12 against the Baysox this year. The Curve have a 47-36 record against their other nine opponents this season, while Bowie has posted a 41-44 record against the rest of the league.

The Curve look to avoid a second four-game sweep in Bowie with the series finale on Sunday afternoon. Right-hander J.T. Brubaker (4-4, 4.96) will be on the mound for the Curve, opposed by Baysox right-hander David Hess (8-5, 4.24). First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. at Prince George's Stadium.

