Baysox to Host National Anthem Auditions on March 17

February 5, 2018 - Eastern League (EL) - Bowie Baysox News Release





BOWIE, Md. - The Bowie Baysox will host live auditions at Prince George's Stadium on Saturday, March 17 to sing the national anthem before a 2018 Baysox home game. Stadium gates open for registration at 9 a.m. and auditions begin at 9:30 a.m. The team has a live performance of "The Star-Spangled Banner" before all 70 home games.

Every participant must register, and auditions are conducted on a first-come, first-serve basis. The auditions are held rain or shine and no word sheets are allowed to be used during the audition. All auditions must be done in person, no CD's or videos are accepted for review.

The auditions are open to any individual or small group that is interested and instrumentalists are permitted. Large church or school groups interested in performing the national anthem at a game should call the Baysox at 301-464-4880.

The Bowie Baysox 2018 season is presented by Money One Federal Credit Union. Season ticket packages are on sale now at baysoxshop.com. The team's 2018 home opener will be Thursday, April 5 against the Harrisburg Senators at 6:35 p.m. To keep up with Baysox news during the offseason, visit baysox.com and be sure to follow the Baysox on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Eastern League Stories from February 5, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.