Baysox Host National Anthem Auditions

January 31, 2017





BOWIE, Md. - The Bowie Baysox will host live auditions at Prince George's Stadium Saturday, March 18, to sing the national anthem before a 2017 Baysox home game. Stadium gates open for registration at 9 a.m. and auditions begin at 9:30 a.m. The team has a live performance of "The Star-Spangled Banner" before all 70 home games.

Baysox Marketing Director Brandan Kaiser serves as a judge for the event. "Anthem auditions are our first event of the year that signals baseball season is right around the corner," Kaiser said. "We enjoy hearing people's rendition of the anthem and giving some area fans a chance to sing before a Baysox game."

Every participant must register, and auditions are conducted on a first-come, first-served basis. The auditions are held rain or shine, reservations for audition times are not accepted and no word sheets are allowed to be used during the audition. All auditions must be done in person, no CD's, cassettes or videos are accepted for review.

The auditions are open to any individual or small group that is interested and instrumentalists are permitted. Large church or school groups interested in performing the national anthem at a game should call the Baysox at 301-464-4880.

The 2017 Bowie Baysox season is presented by Money One Federal Credit Union. The Baysox 2017 home opener will be Thursday, April 14 against the Harrisburg Senators at 6:35 p.m. Don't miss out as the team prepares to celebrate its 25th Season. Ticket plans are available at www.baysoxshop.com.

