Baysox Find the Means to Nip Goats

News Release

Bowie, MD- Three hits from Brendan Rodgers, including his first Eastern League home run and clutch pitching from Jack Wynkoop weren't enough, as the Hartford Yard Goats fell to the Bowie Baysox, 3-2, Thursday night at Prince George's Stadium. The Baysox swept the three game series.

Bowie wasted little time taking a 3-0 lead, when Eastern League RBI leader Garabez Rosa belted a home run over the left field wall in the first inning, after Adrian Marin and Austin Hays had reached on singles. It was the mid-season All Star's 10th home run of the season. He now has 63 RBI. The Yard Goats bounced back in the third inning, when a Josh Fuentes pop up to the pitcher's mound was dropped by first baseman Aderlin Rodriguez. Two batters later, Brendan Rodgers hit his first Eastern League home run, over the wall in left centerfield.

Meanwhile, Wynkoop pitched a great game after permitting the home run, at one point retiring 10 straight batters and 14 of 15. Over seven innings, he struck out a season-high seven, walked one and scattered six hits. But his counterpart John Means proved a worthy opponent. Taking over for Tanner Scott, who by designed was designated to pitch just the first inning, the lefthander Means pitched six innings, allowed just four hits, two unearned runs and did not walk anybody, while striking out eight.

Hartford had the chance to take the lead with runners at second and third in the eighth inning, but Austin Hays made a sliding catch off of a Brian Mundell line drive to centerfield to end the threat.

Rogers led the Yard Goats attack with three hits and two RBI, including his home run, while Correlle Prime had two hits.

The Yard Goats open a three-game series in Binghamton on Friday night at 7:05 p.m. Righthander Parker French will pitch for Hartford, while lefthander P.J. Conlan will pitch for the Rumble Ponies. The game can be heard on AM 1410 WPOP and on iHeart Radio.

